The stars were aligned when JaNa Craig *wasn’t* sent home during Week 2 of Love Island USA Season 6. Had she been forced out instead of Andrea Carmona, then she never would’ve met her now-partner, Kenneth “Kenny” Rodriguez, who walked through the villa doors as a bombshell two days after that very elimination.

“The reason why the girls sent her home is because she was so focused on Rob [Rausch], she was basically hinting that she wouldn’t be as open as me and Nicole [Jacky] were for new Islanders to enter the villa,” Craig, 27, tells Elite Daily one day after the finale hit Peacock on July 21.

It would’ve been completely different.

She explains, “That wouldn’t have been fair to the new Islanders, because if Rob and Andrea were married off, that’s one less person for new Islanders to be able to explore. It would’ve been completely different.”

Rodriguez, 24, echoes her sentiments, noting that had Craig been ousted, he most likely would’ve put his eggs into the basket of Leah Kateb — one of her two villa besties — instead.

Alas, it all worked out in the end for the day trader from Las Vegas, Nevada (Craig), and the account manager from Dallas, Texas (Rodriguez). They made it all the way to the season finale, claiming the third place slot right behind Kateb and her partner, Miguel Harichi.

This season’s winners were Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, the third and final member of Craig’s bestie trio, aka the self-proclaimed Powerpuff Gang or PPG. “[Leah and Serena] were my ride-or-dies in the villa,” she says. “Thank God Serena won, because she deserves it. ... The fact that Leah got second place, I love that for her.”

Still, it’s hard not to wonder what could’ve been. Below, Craig and Rodriguez reveal their theories about what might’ve happened if things went a little differently, how the PPG got the animated moniker, plus who’s the biggest villa prankster.

Elite Daily: Congrats on making it to the Top 4! What did you think about the finale rankings?

Kenny Rodriguez: We were honestly a little surprised by it all, especially fourth place — Nicole and Kendall.

JaNa Craig: We thought they’d be first, because he wound up not bringing anyone back from Casa Amor, and he was so lovey-dovey with her.

KR: Yeah, there was just something about their connection, and they said “I love you” to each other — that’s a strong word.

ED: How did you feel about getting third place?

JC: We’re just happy that we got to the Top 4. We’re all very grateful and surprised. The fact that PPG got first, second, and third place, I was over the moon. We thought one of us was going to get sent home when Kaylor and Aaron got sent home.

ED: Speaking of PPG, the relationship among you three is arguably one of the best of the show. Why do you think your friendship is so beloved to fans?

JC: We call ourselves the Powerpuff Gang for a reason. I am Bubbles, the cute little soft one; I would be the wise one in the group. Whenever there’s a problem, I’m like, “Let’s think about this. There are three sides to this story. Let’s be rational in our decision. Do you want to go over there and pop off, or do you want to think about it first?”

Serena was like, “Let’s go pop off.” She’s very straight up, like Buttercup. Leah was down for anything, like Blossom. “If you want to go burn the house down, let’s burn the house down. If you don’t, OK, cool. We could do whatever you want.”

All of our three different personalities went very well together. We fought like sisters. We loved like sisters from the beginning. I don’t know how that happened, but I’m so grateful.

ED: Kenny, if the three of them make the Powerpuff Gang, what would you call the guys?

KR: The Powerpuff Girl... Guys? I don’t know. We don’t even have a name.

JC: They’re the Housewives of PPG — that’s what we call them.

KR: For real. They were such a strong, tight-knit group. If you messed with one of them, they were all coming for you. People in the villa knew you didn’t want to face them in their wrath.

The guys formed a tight-knit group in the Top 4. It was so quiet, and we could just focus on our couples. At one point, after Casa, there were 17 people in the villa — and then it was down to eight. So it was just intimate relationship building with the Top 4 guys. We spent so much time together, we wrote our letters together. Little things like that made us closer.

ED: One of the greatest Aftersun moments was the prank the OGs pulled on the Casa girls, revealing the “real” reason Hakeem White and Hannah Smith left. What other behind-the-scenes pranks happened, and who was the mastermind behind them?

JC: Leah is such a good prankster. She was the mastermind behind the Casa girls prank. Another one she did was when she and Miguel came back from their final date. We asked, “How did it go?” And she was like, “Donald Trump was there, and he gave us really good advice. Then we rode horses, and there was a whole choir for us.”

We were like, “Our dates were great, but Donald Trump giving you advice and saying that he’s rooting for you is crazy.” Then they just started laughing. Leah came with the jokes, and it was all laughs.

ED: Your final date was like a fairy tale, decked out with sweet notes and approval from your parents. What would you have done if your families didn’t approve of your relationship?

KR: At the end of the day, it’s us. I feel happy. I feel wanted. She makes me feel amazing, day in and day out. They’ll just have to get over it. They’re not going to like all of my friends either.

JC: I would be heartbroken though, because I know he and his mom are very close. But hopefully she’d like my personality, which she does. The second we got our phones, we FaceTimed. I think she really likes me, but it would’ve been sad if she didn’t.

ED: It’s hard to believe there was once a time when you, JaNa, were up for elimination alongside Nicole and Andrea. Real talk: What do you think would’ve happened to Rob and Andrea if she stayed and you left?

JC: As much audience love as there was for Leah, at one point, there was just as much love for Rob. If Andrea stayed, she and Rob probably could have won, if I’m being honest, because their connection was really strong.

But Rob had the opportunity to leave with her, and he ended up staying. So I guess it wasn’t that strong, or he was being realistic. They were only together for four days.

Maybe he would’ve seen me, seen that I left, then found me out outside the building.

KR: They would probably be in Top 4. I remember... I think he had a blindfold on in their first conversation, like he didn’t want to see her. Rob is a weird guy in a great way, and I think in doing that he was saying, “All right, you’re beautiful, you’re gorgeous. I just want to hear you out. I want to see you in a different light.”

ED: Kenny, what do you think would’ve happened for you had JaNa not been there?

JC: Would you have stolen Leah?

KR: When I came in, I was interested in getting to know Leah and JaNa, and that’s what I did. So I guess it would’ve been Leah.

JC: Or maybe he would’ve seen me, seen that I left, then found me out outside the building.

ED: Since we’re talking about the pre-loved-up days, I want to know how you would describe each of your other couples in one word. So, JaNa — you and Coye?

JC: It was a really good start, but sometimes I felt like it was hard to get how he felt, like his emotions. When we had conversations, there were a bunch of one-word answers. I don’t know if he was super shy or if that’s his personality to be super-duper chill. I like chill guys, but not that chill.

So, one word? I don’t know... stall?

ED: He’d be good at this game, since it’s one word. OK, you and Connor?

JC: Me plus Connor definitely equals fail. We came from two different worlds, we tried something new, and it didn’t work out.

ED: You and Hakeem?

JC: Friends. It was a friendship couple, that’s all it was. I was a big spoon at night. Nothing remains of it.

ED: Kenny, what about you and Catherine?

KR: I’d say clarity.

ED: And of course, JaNa plus Kenny equals...?

JC [to Kenny]: Make me proud. Make me happy.

ED: You got this.

JC: Marriage. No, I’m just kidding. I think I’m frustrating him.

KR: I think intimate.

JC: That’s a whatever answer. Give her a better answer.

KR: I’d say JaNa plus Kenny equals forever.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.