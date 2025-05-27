Love Island USA Is Casting At 3 Pop-Up Villas This Summer

Ready to find the Kordell to your Serena? Well, your chance at romance (and reality TV fame) is here, because Love Island USA is making it so easy to apply to check into the villa for a summer full of hotties, hookups, and more avocado toast than you can imagine. All you have to do is show up at one of the show’s pop-up villas this summer.

The hit reality show is going on a casting tour throughout June, giving sexy singles the opportunity to film audition tapes on-site. Even if you’re not interested in submitting yourself to be a future contestant, superfans should still check out these villas, since they’ll have plenty of photo ops, merch, and freebies. Brand partners CeraVe, Maybelline New York, Liquid I.V., and TheraBreath will be offering exclusive experiences and products at the pop-ups, including makeup and skin care consultations from beauty experts, brand-new releases, and free samples.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix announced the pop-up casting villas in a video educating hopeful contestants on the lingo they’ll need to know to get on the show.

If you’re ready for your Love Island summer (or just want to explore the pop-up experiences), here’s when and where each of the three villas will be set up:

Saturday, June 7: Jersey Shore

The pop-up will take place from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como, NJ.

Saturday, June 14th: Atlanta

The pop-up will take place from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET at Park Tavern in Atlanta, GA.

Saturday, June 28th: San Diego

The pop-up will take place from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET at Pacific Beach Parking Lot in San Diego, CA.

To make sure you get your shot at Love Island fame (and can nab as many freebies as possible), register for the event here, and arrive early, since participation and giveaways will be provided on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. And if you’re going to audition for the series, you must be 18 years old or over, and have a physical ID with you.

If you can’t make it to one of the pop-up villas but still want to audition for Love Island USA, you can submit yourself on the show’s official casting website.