Yulissa Escobar may have had one of the shortest stays ever in the Love Island USA villa. In just the second episode of Season 7, the 27-year-old from Miami was suddenly ousted from the dating show. Narrator Iain Stirling announced the abrupt exit midway through Episode 2, although he offered no explanation as to why Yulissa had departed completely off-camera. Viewers may have felt thrown for a loop, but anyone who’s been on Love Island social media has a pretty good idea of why Yulissa was probably asked to leave.

Shortly after Season 7’s cast was revealed, social media sleuths uncovered videos of Yulissa repeatedly using racial slurs while on a podcast. Following the revelation, many Love Island fans began to post their intent to vote Yulissa out at the first opportunity. Now, it seems the show itself has intervened before it could come to a fan vote.

Yulissa wasn’t the only Season 7 contestant to find themselves in hot water with the fandom over past social media activity. Screenshots from a now-deactivated TikTok account allegedly run by contestant Austin Shepard went viral, showing numerous likes on pro-Donald Trump and anti-Kamala Harris videos. (Yulissa was also exposed for being vocally MAGA after her casting announcement). Austin is still part of the Season 7 cast.

Peacock

Prior to her abrupt departure, Yulissa caused a stir when she matched with Ace Greene on the first night of the season, despite Chelley Bissainthe having also expressed interest in him (and even a prior connection outside the show). Yulissa remained paired with Ace up until her exit, whereupon Iain announced that Ace was now single, and a free agent in the dating pool.

Yulissa has yet to address the exit publicly.