Love Island may have ended, but the drama is still going just as strong as ever. On Season 6 of Love Island USA, all the women formed a strong bond with one another, but there was still some tension — like when Leah Kateb butted heads with Liv Walker and Kaylor Martin on movie night. It seemed like that issue was squashed in the villa... until Kaylor was caught in a rogue Instagram video having a pretty pointed conversation about Leah after the season ended. After the comment went viral, Kaylor explained what was really going on.

Shortly after Kaylor and her boyfriend Aaron Evans were eliminated from Love Island, they made waves online after Aaron posted a video to his Instagram stories. The clip seems harmless enough at first — Aaron’s telling his followers he’s about to start a Q&A — but a convo can be faintly heard in the background that set the fandom ablaze. “Nobody’s going to give a f*ck about Leah in six months,” one of Kaylor’s friends can be heard telling her.

The flippant remark seemed to suggest that Kaylor and Leah aren’t on great terms after the show, but Kaylor explained that her friend was more referring to something Leah said in the villa rather than Leah as a person.

“I was talking to one of my good friends back home about how all the hate and the things I've been experiencing online, they are coming from specific comments made in the villa,” Kaylor said on the July 24 episode of The Viall Files. “She was just saying ‘Nobody's going to give a f*ck about Leah in six months’ because of the things that are being said and moreso the drama aspect of it. I don't necessarily think that she meant Leah, but I think she just meant the whole situation, and as a friend she was just trying to be there for me. The basis of the conversation wasn't ‘Oh I don't like Leah,’ it was just that a comment she made in the villa kind of blew up online.”

Kaylor revealed the comment that caused all the drama was when Leah said, “It’s giving white woman scared” to Kaylor during their fight on movie night.

“I've been getting a lot of hate saying I'm white and privileged,” Kaylor said. “So to my best friend, I was opening up to her about that, saying ‘They're coming for me about this comment.’ And she was saying ‘Nobody's going to give a f*ck about Leah in six months’ because that comment was made from Leah in the villa.”

Any potential drama got squashed before it could even start. Kaylor revealed that she’s already spoken to Leah about the Instagram video, and she wasn’t upset by it at all. “She took it and was like ‘Kaylor, please don't worry about it. I understand,’” Kaylor said. “She heard me out and she listened to me and she didn't give a sh*t about it, honestly.”

As for Aaron, the person who actually posted the pot-stirring video, Kaylor said he has yet to apologize: “No, he hasn't said like, ‘I'm sorry for doing it.’”