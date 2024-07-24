Rob Just Confirmed This Viral Love Island Theory

Everyone’s favorite (and least favorite) snake wrangler flew directly from Fiji to the Call Her Daddy studio. On July 24, Alex Cooper released her interview with Love Island’s Rob Rausch about his time in the villa — and the interview cleared up a viral fan theory about Rob’s time in Casa Amor.

ICYMI, Rob was single going into Casa Amor, but his BFF Aaron Evans was still coupled up with Kaylor Martin. However, during the boys getaway, Aaron connected with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera (whom he said “I love you” to, BTW!). But when it came time for the boys to return to the villa, fans were surprised when Aaron came back alone and Rob returned with Daniela.

The shocking choice prompted fans to question if Aaron asked Rob to bring Daniela back for him: That way, Aaron looks good in Kaylor’s eyes, but doesn’t have to say goodbye to his Casa connection.

When asked about it, Rob initially denied the rumor. “No. Hell no, he didn’t want me to bring her back,” he said. However, he quickly changed his answer. “Oh, actually, he did. He did. But then immediately after that, he was like, ‘Terrible idea. Don’t bring her back.’”

Peacock

Rob explained that Aaron “pulled [him] for a chat” to explain the sitch. Apparently, when Aaron broke it to Daniela that he wouldn’t bring her back to the villa, she took it “really, really well.”

“He was like, ‘Oh, dang. That was really cool,’” Rob recalled. Then, Aaron encouraged Rob to get to know her. “He was like, ‘You should bring her back.’ I totally forgot [about that].”

But Aaron changed his mind right away. “Maybe 10 minutes after that conversation, he was like, ‘Please forget everything I just said. That’s an awful idea. I’m going back to Kaylor. I really like Kaylor. Don’t bring her back at all unless you really want to.’” Since he was still single in both the villa and Casa, Rob decided to bring Daniela back.

He explained that he felt bad about how it affected Kaylor, who forgave Aaron and is still dating him as of publication. “I care about Kaylor. She’s like a sister to me,” Rob added.

Now that everyone has left the villa, Aaron’s been getting serious criticism for his behavior in Casa, but Rob is seemingly standing by his friend. He shared the tip he gave Aaron: “You f*cked up. You gotta take accountability.”

TBD if Aaron takes Rob’s advice at the Love Island USA reunion, available to stream August 19 on Peacock.