It was a different kind of Love Island for Liv Walker. When the Aussie bombshell strutted onto Love Island USA Season 6, she struggled to find the right match in the selection of guys. Her strongest connection was with the rest of the women in the villa, whom she loudly championed through their ups and downs with their own men.

So when she was eventually eliminated on July 11, it was somewhat expected, but deeply emotional for the women in the house. “They were my support system for so long,” Walker tells Elite Daily. “It was very emotional to leave everyone.”

While it was a sad moment, it wasn’t necessarily a shocking one. “When I heard Ariana say that it was recoupling, I knew straight away I was going,” Walker says. “Everyone else kind of knew, too.”

Though Walker wasn’t expecting her brief match with Caine Bacon or her long-gone connection with Rob Rausch to save her, some fans found the timing of the elimination suspect. Right after Walker left, another tall modelesque blond Australian walked in as the new bombshell, leading viewers to theorize production had brought Harrison in especially for her... but the plan had backfired.

Bacon has also been making waves by exposing possible production interferences in his time on the show. Yes, Walker has seen his unhinged posts, and she’s ready to clear up everything once and for all.

Elite Daily: Were you at all surprised when Caine didn’t recouple with you on your elimination night?

Liv Walker: No, I wasn’t surprised at all. Caine told everyone in the villa that he had eyes for Sierra, and we had a conversation about that, and it was just friendship vibes between us, too. So I wasn’t really shocked. I was upset to leave everyone but not shocked.

Peacock

ED: Some fans thought Rob might save you. Was that going through your head at all?

LW: I honestly didn’t think he was going to save me at all; that never came into my head. Maybe in a fictional book I could see it happening. But no, I knew he had a lot of love for Daniela, so I never expected him to pick me.

ED: Caine has been all over social media since he left, saying that he didn’t pick you because he wanted to cause drama, and he was planning on switching to a new bombshell all along. How do you look back on your relationship with Caine now?

LW: I’m very big on being honest and forward, and we had a conversation before the recoupling where he did address that. We both have humor, and we both like things to be lighthearted, so we did talk about how there could be something there, but obviously we didn’t have a lot of chats. It takes time to get to know someone. So, I wouldn’t say we were doomed from the start — maybe in his eyes, but that’s not what I was told. I definitely didn’t bring him in for the sake of bringing him in to save myself.

ED: What do you think about all these videos he’s been posting?

LW: I’ve seen some TikToks that people have made from his Lives. He is a very jokey personality, so some things are like that, but other things I’m like, “Shush, Caine!”

ED: Some fans think the show was planning to bring in the bombshell who entered right after you left, Harrison, specifically for you as a fellow Australian. Do you think you two might’ve hit it off?

LW: He’s obviously attractive, he’s tall, he’s built. And I feel like us Australians, we’ve got kind of the same mentality. So, if I was in there I’d definitely get to know him, but I don’t think they brought him in for me. I feel like if it was heavily persuaded by production, then they would’ve brought him in when I was there.

ED: You had a rough time with the guys, but a real highlight of this season was the bond you formed with the women. Was there ever a point when you thought “I’m not here for these guys; I’m here to support my girls”?

LW: No. I do love to put other people before myself, and I do say it how it is, and I think a lot of the girls appreciated that because when they didn’t want to say something, they knew I would say it. I was never in my head like “I am only here for friends,” because I love the whole experience, but I’m not going to just stay in a house for the sake of staying in a house.

I did still have hope that stuff may happen with new guys. It’s Love Island, so we don’t know what’s coming around the corner. Six brand new bombshells could come in that are your celebrity crush. At the end of the day, we’re all in it to find love, so having friends was a benefit, but not once did I think “I’m only here for friends.”

ED: I think people just really responded to how strongly you stood up for the girls when the guys made bad choices.

LW: Yeah, I can’t fake things; I really can’t. If I don’t get along with you, I just don’t get along with you. At the end of the day it was 12 random people; the chances you pull 12 random people from the street and you get along with them? Not that high.

I don’t always get involved, you just always mess up. There’s a difference.

ED: You were especially supportive of Kaylor, even when Aaron turned on you at movie night and said you were “stirring the pot” by defending her. Do you really think Kaylor and Aaron could work as a couple?

LW: If he is honest, then yeah, they probably could work because they have a lot of love for each other. When he made that “stirring the pot” comment, I was a bit like, “Come on now. You know I’m not stirring the pot.” We’d had conversations before where he said “You don’t stir the pot; you just say it how it is and what everyone’s thinking.” I am going to call you out because you are wrong — don’t sit there and convince Kaylor about something untrue.

The main issue I had with him was that Kaylor is someone who sees the best in people. She would rather push her feelings down if Aaron’s upset, and just dead the issue so that he feels better. She gave him the opportunity to say what happened in Casa, and he lied about it.

Does he forget he’s on TV!? There are cameras! She’s going to see what you did! So when he started to beat around the bush about it, that’s when I started to be like, “I don’t know why you’re playing. She’s giving you the opportunity; take accountability and then move on.”

ED: That moment also felt pretty hypocritical, since Aaron was getting mad at you for speaking up for Kaylor, then he did the exact same thing for Rob when he was in the hot seat.

LW: Right. When he came at Leah, it did feel so hypocritical. He’s telling me, “You always get involved.” No, I don’t get always get involved; you just always mess up. There’s a difference.

ED: Speaking of Leah, can you clear up what was said in the conversation to eliminate Andrea? Leah claimed she took a back seat in the decision, but you said she was lying about that.

LW: That was a very long conversation. We weighed the pros and the cons of each of the girls, and we talked about what we thought Love Island was about and who matched it more. The first words out of our mouths was that it’s a group decision, and we back it as a group. So when I found out about the backseat comment, I was upset because we were all vocal on who should and shouldn’t stay. Not one person was sitting out.

I think the backseat thing did get a bit misconstrued. It wasn’t like Leah was heavily voting for Andrea. That wasn’t what I was trying to imply. I took it as her saying she wasn’t involved and didn’t say anything, which wasn’t the case. Maybe I got my words mixed up, or I took Rob’s words and ran with it without hearing Leah.

Peacock

ED: Has your view of anyone changed now that you’re seeing the perspective from outside the house?

LW: Hearing that we didn’t see the worst of Casa on movie night, especially in terms of Aaron, very much makes me question things. I only know about Kaylor and Aaron’s conversations through Kaylor. So to hear that there’s worse stuff in Casa, especially with Aaron, makes me think, “Are you kidding me? You had a second chance to own it and still... Do you forget you are on camera?” It’s just frustrating.

ED: Which couple do you want to win this season?

LW: I want to see all the girls win, but I’m going to go for Serena and Kordell. I think they are going to win it. I do.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.