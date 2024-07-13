I Auditioned For Love Island USA — Here’s The Tea On The Process

Have you been watching the current season of Love Island USA, like everyone else on TikTok? Ever wondered what it’s like to try out for the show? It’s a yes to both for 21-year-old Vienna LaTorre, who recently got the chance to shoot her shot at the Love Island Villa Pop-Up on June 29 in Lake Como, New Jersey, where she auditioned to be an Islander for an upcoming season. In this as-told-to, Vienna outlines her day at the event and what the process was *really* like.

Ever since 10th grade, I’ve had an obsession with Love Island. It started when I watched my favorite YouTubers, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, play [the Love Island game] “Love Island: Choose Your Story” in videos — an interactive game where you choose a fictional Islander and make choices that will affect your character’s love life. It sparked my curiosity about the show, and soon after I started watching in 2019, I became hooked.

I have been both a Love Island U.K. and USA viewer; however, this summer I anxiously await every USA episode because the drama this season is chef’s kiss. It has made me wonder what it would be like to go on the show.

My dating life in the real world hasn’t always been sunshine and rainbows. I’ve had multiple relationships with a lot of ups and downs, and ever since my last relationship ended two years ago, I’ve had no luck in dating.

I ultimately decided to go because I have a sort of ‘do it for the bit’ mentality and couldn’t find a reason not to.

A couple weeks ago, a friend of mine told me about a Love Island Villa Pop-Up event taking place at a bar down the Jersey Shore. She joked with me about going, and I played along. But when I found out that there would be an actual audition, my mindset immediately changed. I ultimately decided to go because I have a sort of “do it for the bit” mentality and couldn’t find a reason not to. It felt like a calling. This event was no longer a big joke — I was actually going to audition.

On the day of the event, my friend and I went through my entire closet trying to find the perfect dress to wear. I was looking for something beachy, colorful, and a little sexy — the perfect outfit vibes for Love Island. I ended up choosing a short, flowy pink dress with hot pink florals on it. I wore a pair of tall wedges to complete the look.

The line to get into the event was incredibly long. We met up with another friend of mine and began a two-hour wait. As we got closer to the entrance, the event workers walked around and handed us cards with five questions written on them. They told us to look through them and choose one to answer for the audition. So, while we waited in line, we each asked each other the questions and practiced what we were going to say.

The villa pop-up itself was smaller than I imagined. It was in the parking lot of the bar, and was all outdoors. The setup looked straight out of the Love Island villa. Everything was colored in the bright pink and blue hues of the show, and there was even a fake fireplace to take pictures at. Upbeat music was playing, and workers went around hyping everyone up.

As we walked in, we got to choose another line to wait in. One was for pictures, another for makeup and hair, and the final line was for the auditions. My friends and I chose to take pictures first at the photo booth. Afterward, we got a dry shampoo touch-up at the Batiste booth, and then headed over to get a makeup refresh at the Maybelline counter. Finally, it was time to audition.

While waiting in line, we met Marco and Hannah from Season 5 of Love Island USA. We chatted with them, and Hannah gave us some audition tips. She told us to just be confident and authentic with who we are. The two of them spent the event walking around talking to and taking pictures with other fans and Love Island hopefuls.

Everyone in line watching me audition was such an odd experience.

After another hour-long wait, it was time for me to audition. I walked up to a small booth that was closed off on three sides and sat on a stool. Everyone in the line could see you, which was a little nerve-racking at first. I then remembered that I was doing this for fun, and there was nothing to be nervous about. I will admit, everyone in line watching me audition was such an odd experience.

I chose to answer the question, “How would your friends describe you, good and bad traits?” When the casting person asked me, I took a breath, smiled, and explained how I am a very loyal friend, but can also be quite truthful, which sometimes can be taken as being confrontational. I wouldn’t say I felt rushed, but the workers were trying to keep the line moving, so I really only had 30 seconds to say my answer and get up.

This was not the end of the audition process, though. I still had to fill out a form with 80 questions about everything from my dating life and family life, to what I would expect to gain from the Love Island experience. I also had to record two more videos, one explaining my most embarrassing date story and another just being an elevator pitch about myself.

If I do make it onto the show, my main strategy would be to look for guys who are not my typical type. Every time I date a guy who is my type on paper, it always goes badly. My favorite Islanders are always the ones who are super honest about how they feel and are truly there for the experience, so I would definitely bring this energy into the villa. But, if there ends up being drama, I’m not afraid to get into it if that’s what it takes to find love.

Even though there’s a small chance that I even get on the show, this entire process has been quite the experience and a great story to tell. I am all about living life with no regrets, and auditioning for Love Island is certainly something I will never regret doing. Who knows, maybe I’ll make it on and meet someone who is proper fit with great banter!

This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.