The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Has A Brand-New Twist

The Love Island USA Season 7 winners may have been crowned, but we’re not done with this chaotic cast just yet. During the finale, host Ariana Madix announced that a reunion special will officially happen in New York City — but not immediately. The couples (and non-couples) will have several weeks to adjust to the real world before meeting back up to reveal who’s still together, who’s called it quits, and how sudden fame has affected everyone. Oh, and this get-together is adding something extra that’s different from all previous Love Island USA reunions.

In the Season 7 finale, which aired on July 13, Madix announced Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the winners, each receiving $50,0000. The big win wasn’t a huge surprise, since Amaya had become a massive fan-favorite over the course of the season, but it was up in the air if her popularity could overcome the online fervor for second-place couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe (who trended throughout the show as Nicolandria). The other (less shocking) twist was Huda Mustafa’s breakup with Chris Seeley during their final date. While fans could see the split coming from their notable tension in the last several episodes, a breakup in the finale is rare territory for Love Island.

Obviously, the cast has a lot of stuff to unpack now that they’re all out of the villa. Here’s when you can tune into the reunion to see it all go down.

The Date & Time Of Season 7’s Reunion

Peacock

To make sure the reunion is extra-juicy, it won’t be filmed until after the cast has over a month outside of Fiji to really digest the whole show and how fans have responded to it. The reunion will stream on Peacock on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

An Extra Host Is Being Added Who Knows All About Dramatic Reunions

Madix won’t be alone in trying to make sense of all the drama this season. For the first time, Season 7’s reunion will have two hosts, with Andy Cohen joining Madix to tag-team the special.