50 Messy Questions We Need Answered At The Love Island USA Reunion

Love Island USA Season 6 kept reality TV fans fed this summer. Over the course of 36 episodes, the show managed to capture the perfect mix of chaos, love, and overalls. The season officially ended in July, with Serena Page and Kordell Beckham named as this year’s winners. But the drama didn’t end when the islanders left the villa. Dramatic podcast interviews, vague Instagram Stories, and cringey TikToks have been at the forefront this post-season, so there are plenty of messy questions fans need answered at the Love Island reunion.

The reunion special, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock, invited back some of Season 6’s biggest players: the Final Four couples (obviously), Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Rob Rausch, Andrea Carmona, and Liv Walker, to name a few. Ariana Madix, the show’s host and a veteran of reality TV reunions, is hosting.

While fans are waiting to find out which couples are still together after filming, why Andrea posted so many TikToks about Rob, and what everyone thinks of their partner’s behavior in Casa Amor, the cast’s social media accounts only hold so many answers. Ahead of the reunion, here is every chaotic question fans needs answered ASAP. (Ariana, for fawk’s sake, please don’t let Aaron off the hook.)

For JaNa:

You briefly dated Coye and Connor before Kenny came in as a bombshell. Why didn’t those two relationships work?

Many viewers were surprised when Andrea was voted off and the girls chose to save you, considering you didn’t have a romantic connection at the time. What do you think of that situation now, looking back?

You forgave Kenny for bringing Catherine back to the villa, and you two were able to move past it. Do you feel any differently about his actions having watched the show back?

For Kenny:

Why exactly did you bring Catherine back from Casa?

Have you and JaNa faced any challenges since leaving the villa?

For Serena:

Do you have any second thoughts about staying with Kordell after watching the show back and seeing his time in Casa?

Was there anyone else in the villa you think you might have had a good connection with?

Kendall has apologized to you for encouraging Kordell to pursue things with Daia. Where does your friendship stand with him now?

Have you met Odell Beckham Jr. yet?

For Kordell:

Did you choose to spin that suitcase in the opening number?

Have you watched the show back — and has it caused you to rethink anything you did in Casa Amor?

Have you spoken to Daia since the finale?

Did you get the Cheez-It sponsorship you’ve been wanting?

For Leah:

Why did you unfollow Rob and Aaron?

What are your thoughts on Andrea’s TikToks, especially the ones about you?

You’re a fan-favorite cast member. Since leaving the villa and realizing your popularity, have any of the other islanders treated you differently?

How are things going between you and Miguel? What’s it been like dating long-distance?

For Miguel:

Do you have any current plans to move to the U.S.?

Do you have anything you want to get off your chest about Rob’s treatment toward Leah? How do you feel about some fans shipping them?

For Nicole:

How are things between you and Kendall since the finale?

Do you still stand by Andrea, or has your opinion changed toward her being sent home?

You seem to have taken a step back from social media. Is this for any particular reason?

Do you still want to pursue a relationship with Kendall?

For Kendall:

What’s going on between you and Nicole right now? Are you together?

Were you surprised at all that you two got fourth place?

What’s it been like navigating criticism from viewers since you left the villa and got your phone back?

Are you still friends with everyone?

For Kaylor:

What moment during your Casa Amor viewing did you begin to rethink your relationship with Aaron?

How have things been going between you since you watched the show back? Do you think you’ll stay together?

We need to set the record straight — did Leah take a backseat sending Andrea home or did she push for it?

What are you going to do with your trademark for “Fawk?”

For Aaron:

Many viewers have pointed out your bromance with Rob, even saying it seemed more important to you than your relationship with Kaylor. What’s your response to that?

Do you regret the things you did in Casa Amor?

Kaylor has stated her “perspective has changed” since watching the show back. What have you been doing to prove yourself to her?

How did you react when you found out the Aaron tweet in that Twitter game wasn’t actually about you?

For Rob:

After watching the show back and seeing America’s love for Leah, do you feel differently about how things unfolded between you and her? Do you have any regrets?

Did you ever seriously ponder getting back together with her?

How do you feel about Leah unfollowing you on social media?

Did you really intend to pursue something with Andrea after the show before you saw her social media posts?

What’s the origin story of the overalls?

For Daniela:

How did it feel walking into the villa from Casa, knowing you’d be seeing Aaron and Kaylor together and she probably wouldn’t be your biggest fan?

Did you feel like your relationship with Rob was genuine, or that it just happened because Aaron pushed for him to bring you back?

For Andrea:

What’s your response to fan criticism of your TikTok videos?

What did you think about Rob saying he got the ick from seeing your posts?

TikTok found an old music video you did — tell us about your singing career.

Is there anything you feel like you need to clear the air about with Leah?

Who from the cast are you currently friends with?

For Liv: