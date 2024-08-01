Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans coupled up on Day 1 of Love Island Season 6. The duo had a tumultuous run on the reality show — largely due to Aaron’s connection with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera in Casa Amor — but they seemingly made it through the drama. Though they were eliminated before the finale, they ended the show together and seemed happy with the outcome. That is, until Kaylor watched what really happened during Aaron’s time in Casa Amor.

During a July 31 episode of Barstool Sports’ BFFs Podcast (hosted by Dave Portnoy, Brianna LaPaglia, and Josh Richards), Kaylor and Aaron discussed the current status of their relationship, and it sounds like things are complicated. “I finally watched [Casa Amor],” Kaylor said. She watched the episodes — during which the men go to another villa to meet all new women — with her friends.

According to Kaylor, she watched the episodes just before recording the podcast, so it was all “very new and fresh.” But she already had strong feelings about what she saw. “My perspective definitely has changed since whenever I was in the villa to now,” she said.

Apparently, the “little things” were the hardest for her to see, “like the stomach kisses in the morning and [him preparing Daniela] breakfast.” Kaylor added, “Also, I saw Aaron break things off with Daniela and go into lean in for a kiss.”

She continued, “All of those things have changed my perspective, and I’m hurting for that Kaylor on the screen because when you’re there you’re ... kind of in a bubble.” Kaylor added that her friends had *thoughts* on the Aaron situation. “[They’re] like, ‘Kaylor, what the f*ck? You didn’t stick up for yourself. You weren’t there for you,’” she said. “I relate to them because I feel like most of all I wasn’t there for myself. It definitely hurt, and I definitely feel differently [than] I did in the villa about everything.”

Peacock

When the podcast hosts asked Aaron how he planned to win over Kaylor again, he seemed unsure. “We just need to figure out what me and Kaylor want to do first. Because moving forward, obviously, I want to move to America and I want to make it work,” he said.

Portnoy argued that Kaylor would be “so dumb” to give Aaron a second chance in the real world. Kaylor seemingly agreed. “See and that’s what my friends are saying,” she said. “They’re siding with you, Dave. They’re like, ‘He f*cked you over once. He f*cked you over twice. He might as well run you over by a f*cking Mack Truck and sh*t on your head.’”

Kaylor’s point of view has clearly changed since seeing the Casa episodes. During a July 24 episode of The Viall Files, she was still optimistic about her and Aaron’s future (though she said that how he spent his time in Casa was “so disrespectful”). Per Us Weekly, Kaylor said, “I’m 22, so I know that I have a lot of time to fall in love, break up, fall in love with another person, hook up with them, kiss a bunch of men, and I think that’s so valuable before you do settle down.”

She continued, “That’s why I’m like, ‘This is a huge risk that I’m taking with Aaron,’ but that’s OK. I’m 22 years old [and] I’m allowed to take these risks.”

That said, she seemed open to trying. “It could work out, but I’m 22 years old. The chances of that happening are very slim ... With Aaron, it’s definitely a huge, huge risk that I’m taking and I’m really freaking scared, but we’ll see what happens. I think everything happens for a reason.”