Rob Rausch is finally shedding some light on where he stands with Andrea Carmona. On Love Island USA Season 6, the couple spent four days together before Andrea was voted off the show by the rest of the girls on the cast. At the time, Rob said he’d be leaving with her — but he never did. Instead, Rob made it all the way to the second-to-last episode. But now that this season of Love Island is over, are Rob and Andrea dating? Here’s what he said.

Rob appeared on a July 24 episode of Call Her Daddy to discuss Andrea’s shock dumping and where the duo stands now. “At first, I was just mad. We had the strongest connection,” Rob said about Andrea leaving the villa. At the time, he immediately claimed that he would be leaving with her.

However, his fellow islanders changed his mind. “They convinced me to stay the night,” he explained. While he was down for the rest of that week, he felt that he and Andrea “were at the honeymoon stage” when she left. (Again, they only knew each other for four days.) At that point, Rob felt like the Love Island experience meant he should stay to see if he connected more with someone new. “Who knows who else might come in here?” he added.

Rob also had doubts that he and Andrea would make it in the real world. “Statistically, very high probability that we would not work out,” he explained as one reason for why he didn’t leave with her. Still, Rob admitted he “regret[ted]” saying he’d leave after he realized he wouldn’t not follow through on it.

So, what’s their current status? According to Rob, when he eventually left the villa, he reached out to Andrea. “We called, we FaceTimed for a little bit. Didn’t talk about anything like crazy, just wanted to see how she was doing. At this point, I hadn’t looked at anything online,” he said.

But it didn’t sound like he sees romance in their future — and he said Andrea’s social media posting after the show led to that decision. “I’ve been talking to her a little bit, but I think it’s probably better if we just keep our distance for now,” he explained. “A lot has happened, and she’s been posting a lot. I’d be lying if I was… I was kinda like, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of things to post about.’”

Since she left the villa, Andrea has been engaging with fans of the show, talking about Rob, and weighing in on the drama — something Rob wasn’t a fan of. He added, “I started seeing all the stuff she was doing. That’s something that I did not see coming from her. She just seemed very no drama in the villa. I was just really set back by that.” He also said that her posts were “interesting” with a grimace.

Still, Rob said she was “a great girl,” and handled her exit from the villa gracefully, which is partially why he was so surprised by her socials. “I will give her credit. I do get why she’d be doing that if people were coming at her. But it was a lot,” he continued.

Andrea has since turned off the comments on her TikTok, and she’s deleted some videos she initially posted about the show.