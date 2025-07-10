After her shocking exit from the Love Island USA villa, Cierra Ortega is finally back online. For the first time since joining the show, Cierra herself has been active on Instagram. On July 9, she posted a lengthy “accountability video” addressing her use of an anti-Asian slur. But her social media activity did not stop there. Cierra also liked an Instagram post on Nic Vansteenberghe’s account, celebrating his growing romance with Olandria Carthen.

For most of Season 7, Cierra and Nic were coupled up. Their relationship was steadily becoming more serious, and they made the decision to be “closed off” (meaning they would be solely focused on their connection) before Cierra’s exit. In a televised conversation, the couple also said they planned to continue to prioritize their relationship when they left the villa. However, when Cierra was kicked off the show, Nic did not join her. Since then, he’s been coupled up with Olandria — one of his and Cierra’s best friends in the villa.

Nic and Olandria’s relationship has been extremely popular among Love Island USA fans. Even while Cierra was still in the villa, audiences were rooting for the two to get together, nicknaming them “Nicolandria.” The duo actually kissed when they “explored” their connection during Casa Amor before ultimately deciding that there was “no spark.” However, since Cierra’s departure, they’ve been more open to a potential romance.

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“We both got dumped from Casa and now it is us again. I am like, ‘Alright, let’s see what this is actually about. Let us truly navigate this couple sh*t the right way this time,’” Olandria said after reuniting with Nic. “Was it supposed to be us all along?”

Nic’s family is also a fan of their connection. While he’s away, they’ve been running his social media accounts and reposting fan edits of Nicolandria. On July 9, they shared a series of their romantic moments, captioning the post, “and so it was written in the stars 💘😍✨ voting open now — #nicolandria.”

Cierra liked the post, seemingly giving her support to Nic and Olandria as their connection turns more romantic.