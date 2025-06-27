Love Island USA’s Nic's Ex-Girlfriend Found Out He Cheated On TV

Nic Vansteenberghe got a high five from his fellow Love Island USA cast mate for his honesty about cheating on a past partner — but according to the reality star’s ex, he wasn’t always so forthcoming. On TikTok, Nic’s ex-girlfriend and fellow model, Devon Christenson, explained that she only found out he cheated when he admitted it on TV.

In Season 7 Episode 3, the islanders played a game of “State Your Case,” where they shared pieces of their past, like how many people they had slept with and how many people they cheated on. However, when Nic’s suitcase revealed he had been unfaithful to zero people, he looked confused. It prompted his fellow islander Huda Mustafa to call him out, “That’s a fat a** lie.”

Nic then admitted to it. “No, no, it’s one [person],” he said. “I f*cked up and I live with that. I’ll own up to it.” Although Nic did not specify who he cheated on, Christenson seemed to think he was talking about her.

She was surprised by the reveal. Taking to TikTok on June 5, she shared a clip of the moment. “When my ex just admitted he cheated on me… a year later… on national television,” she wrote alongside the video. “He denied it when I broke up with him but now the truth comes out. I’m at a loss for words,” she added as a caption.

Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While she didn’t share any more details, plenty of people are requesting that she spill all the tea. Even Julia Fox commented on her page, “Babe. It’s time to drop the story time.”

Since Season 7 started airing, Christenson has not shied away from posting her thoughts. In a separate TikTok, she shared a clip of her watching the show on TV. “Dis kinda nice bc I can see exactly what my ex is up to,” she wrote on June 15. “Sue me for being nosey.”

On June 24, Christenson ranked the cast of islanders, placing Nic at the bottom. Suprisingly, she ranked his partner, Cierra Ortega, as her top pick. “Wait that’s so cutie you putting Cierra as #1,” one commenter replied to the video. Christenson responded, “I must admit she is my favorite & I am rooting for her.”