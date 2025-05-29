The Love Island USA villa is opening up once again, with a brand-new cast of islanders ready to heat up your summer with an endless supply of horny hookups and delicious drama. Since Season 7 is following the immense popularity of 2024’s Season 6, it’s basically guaranteed to be the show everyone will be tuning into this summer. As you prepare for romance and messiness, here are all the details about Season 7, including the 10 hot new bombshells entering the villa.

The new season will return to Fiji, and bring back the fan-favorite Casa Amor twist. Also returning: the Love Island Aftersun after-show, which will drop each Saturday throughout the season. And of course, Ariana Madix will be back as the show’s host to usher in all the chaos.

At the same time, Peacock is also going to premiere the brand-new spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa sometime this summer, which will follow the Season 6 contestants one year after the show.

But before that, Season 7 will be coming in hot with a whole new cast of sexy singles.

Meet The New Islanders

Peacock announced Season 7’s main cast members in an introductory video.

Here’s a rundown of the hopeless romantics that’ll be taking over your TV screens all summer long:

Ace Greene, Los Angeles, California

Austin Shepard, Northville, Michigan

Belle-A Walker, Honolulu, Hawaii

Chelley Bissainthe, Orlando, Florida

Huda Mustafa, Raleigh, North Carolina

Jeremiah Brown, Los Angeles, California

Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Jacksonville, Florida

Olandria Carthen, Decatur, Alabama

Taylor Williams, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Yulissa Escobar, Miami, Florida

The Premiere Is Almost Here

Season 7 will premiere on Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. During this premiere week, there will be a brand-new episode every single day, so you’ll have ample opportunity to discover your new crush... and your new opp. After that, new episodes will stream Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock throughout the summer.