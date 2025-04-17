Here's Why Love Island's Kordell Isn't In The Beyond The Villa Spinoff Cast

In the summer of 2024, pretty much everyone was hooked on the tumultuous romances on Love Island USA Season 6. And now, Peacock is giving us a second helping of all the passion, fights, and of course, drama. The new spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa will check in with the fan-fave islanders a year after their lives were completely changed. However, the most shocking part of the announcement was one star’s name being left off the cast list.

Peacock unveiled the new series on April 17, teasing that it will premiere on the streamer this summer (though a specific release date has yet to be confirmed). Its focus will be on the stars of Love Island USA’s Season 6, the most popular installment of the American series by far. The reality show will follow the main cast in Los Angeles as they navigate newfound fame, careers, and the ups and downs of relationships in the wake of their Love Island experience.

The Beyond the Villa main cast will consist of: JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington. The list includes pretty much all of the major finalists from Season 6, but it’s pretty noticeably missing one-half of the winning couple. So... where is Kordell Beckham?

Peacock

Thankfully, fans of Serena and Kordell’s triumphant love story won’t totally miss out on seeing their fave couple on TV screens again. Kordell is confirmed to be one of the many Love Island stars to appear in the spinoff, just not as part of the main cast, per a People report.

The reason he’s not a main cast member alongside his girlfriend Serena is due to a scheduling conflict. People revealed that Kendall is signed on for a new scripted series, the filming of which coincides with the filming for Beyond the Villa.