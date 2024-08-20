Everything is not as it seems in the Love Island USA villa. While the show can create genuine relationships, it doesn’t always do so in the most honest of ways. So, although Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won Season 6 and their love is stronger than ever after the show, they did have to go through a lot of manipulation to get there. That includes one challenge that they recently revealed was rigged by production to stir up some drama.

The challenge in question was the Stick or Twist game, in which each couple had to decide if they wanted to stick in their current relationship by dancing to the end of a song, or twist by leaving the dance floor early. As the show’s narrator explained to viewers, choosing Stick meant that the person was happy in their current couple, while choosing Twist meant they wanted to explore a new connection.

Fans were shocked when Serena chose Twist after she and Kordell had been building a solid bond. But apparently, she only picked that option because producers told her a completely different set of rules.

“When the game was explained to us, it was like 'If you're open, walk off. If you're closed off, stay on.' And so the only people that should be staying on is Kaylor and Aaron,” Serena said during her appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. “I was like, ‘Oh, me and [Kordell] had a chat earlier that day that we're going to stay open. ... So I'm like, ‘I'm going to walk off.’ But no. I think he was told a little something different.”

Kordell confirmed he was given different rules. “I got told something a little different. I was told it was, 'If you're happy, but y'all are still open, stay on the dance floor. If you're not happy and you want to find someone else, move off the dance floor,” he said.

“The last thing I wanted him to think is that I'm not happy with him,” Serena said, adding that she freaked out after that challenge because of her decision.

Luckily, the two were able to work through that temporary dent in their relationship, and now they can dance the night away together without worrying about any outside interferences.