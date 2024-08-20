They may have won Love Island, but did Serena Page and Kordell Beckham really find a long-lasting connection as well? They definitely went through a huge rough patch while in the villa, and although they’ve been lovey-dovey since working through the Casa Amor drama, rumors bubbled up that they may have ended things since filming. Thankfully, those breakup rumors turned out to be nothing substantial, as the loved-up couple proved during the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion.

Serena and Kordell were a united front at Aug. 19’s reunion, defending their title as the season’s winning couple by showing off just how in love they still are. Not that many people were doubting their romance — the two have been posting cutesy TikToks and adorable couples pics ever consistently since the show ended. There was, however, one tiny rumor suggesting the winners may have split, but they squashed that right away.

The rumor popped up a couple days before the reunion, when several cast members paid a visit to the Empire State Building. Noticeably, Kordell attended the event, but Serena was nowhere to be seen. Some sleuths read into it as a sign they may have grown apart, but the couple was quick to shit down that speculation.

“So for all y’all that think we broke up, I don’t know what you’ve got going on, but ain’t none of that going on over here. Me and mine’s secure,” Kordell said in an Instagram video shortly after the Empire State Building trip. “I don’t know what you’re coming up with these theories for,” he added, planting a kiss on Serena to emphasize his point.

Clearly, Serena and Kordell’s win was well-earned, and they didn’t just come out of the villa with $100,000 and a loving romance. Serena gained friends for life in Leah Kateb and JaNa Craig, who formed the fan-favorite PPG friend group. The trio has been hanging out nonstop in the weeks since filming. And as for Kordell, he finally got that Cheez-It partnership he’s been dreaming of.