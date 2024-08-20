As expected, the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion took no prisoners, and nobody took more of a beating than Aaron Evans. After his former flame Kaylor Martin discovered the full breadth of his lies during the season, she laid into him at the reunion, at one point becoming so disgusted by her ex that she asked to sit further away from him. You’d think Aaron would have some ill will after such a verbal thrashing, but instead, he said he was “super proud” of Kaylor for unleashing her anger on him.

Shortly after the reunion, a very in-his-feelings Aaron shared his reaction to Kaylor’s outburst on The Viall Files podcast. “I'm super proud of Kaylor for coming at the reunion the way she did,” Aaron said. “I feel like she needed to. Like, she had to react the way she did. And I wanted her to as well, as weird as it sounds.”

During the reunion, Kaylor yelled at Aaron for lying to her about how serious his relationship with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera was in Casa Amor, confirming that they’re now broken up. “I don’t want anything to do with you. I never want to speak to you again,” Kaylor seethed at her ex.

Peacock

Aaron said on the post-reunion podcast that he was understanding of why Kaylor took such an aggressive approach. “I wanted her to come down on me because I feel like on the show she dealt with it differently,” Aaron said. “She took a step back for a couple of days and then we had a conversation. Coming off the show, people didn't reciprocate that in the best light possible. So I think she needed to go through that process for herself to be able to heal, and for her to come to the understanding that I did mess up, I did screw up, and that's how she had to deal with it. So I'm super proud of the fact that she dealt with it like that.”

Well, at least it seems like the drama is finally over between the exes. Later in the podcast, Aaron admitted he and Kaylor may speak once more to fully settle things, but after that he doesn’t know if they’ll be in contact again.