As much as it hurts to say goodbye, someone has to be voted off Love Island USA. Unfortunately for TJ Palma, the 23-year-old was sent home by his fellow islanders in Episode 27, breaking up his connection with Iris Kendall. Since then, the 25-year-old bombshell has recoupled with former pro basketball player Pepe Garcia, which TJ says was “heartbreaking” to witness.

When TJ first entered the villa, he immediately pulled Iris for a chat, and the two decided to make things official after Casa Amor. “We always spoke about life outside the villa,” TJ tells Elite Daily about his strong connection. They were one of Love Island’s most promising pairs before a vote from both America and their fellow contestants sent TJ home alongside Andreina, Jaden, Austin, and Gracyn.

The vote shocked TJ in a number of ways. After feeling like Pepe was an “older brother” to him in the villa, the entrepreneur shared on Instagram that he was hurt to see his bestie vote to keep Taylor on the show instead of him. “Looking back, I should have probably asked him why he made that decision, but in the moment, the emotions were so high and it didn't feel real to me.”

Ben Symons/Peacock

In the aftermath of TJ’s elimination, Iris has begun exploring a connection with Pepe. Seeing his best friend get with his ex was hard for TJ. “I'm human at the end of the day, so it was definitely heartbreaking watching that happen,” he says. “But I get that the villa is built for that, so if their connection is stronger than Iris and I's connection, then I'm perfectly fine with that. I just hope it's super genuine. I hope they're both not just doing it for TV.”

Some fans have questioned whether Pepe and Iris’ relationship was born out of convenience, but TJ says they already had a strong bond as friends before he left. “A part of me wants to think maybe it's just because there's nobody else left,” he says, “but Iris is not the type to fake anything.”

When Cierra didn't stand behind me, that definitely showed something. Iris was extremely upset about that.

Despite being upset by Pepe’s decision during voting, TJ was more surprised by some other votes: “What shocked me more is that Iris' best friends didn't stand behind her.” On the show, Iris, TJ, Cierra, and Nic were very close, even planning double dates in the villa. “When Cierra didn't stand behind me, that definitely showed something,” he says. “Iris was extremely upset about that.”

He’s gained some clarity on what was really going on in the villa now that he’s seen all the discourse online. “Hearing America's opinion has really put into my head that maybe some people weren't playing this the right way,” TJ says. “They were playing it more as a game.” A few couples with strong connections have been forced to split due to eliminations, which TJ has a problem with. “The whole point of Love Island is to find love,” TJ says. “But this season, we dumped a lot of islanders that were really in it for love.”