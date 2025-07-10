When Andreina Santos-Marte was eliminated from Love Island USA Season 7, she had an unlikely supporter. Huda Mustafa, with whom she had a bit of a tenuous relationship throughout her time in the villa, cast her vote to try to save Andreina. “I wasn't sure she’d stand behind me, because we had some differences, but when I saw her there, I was like, ‘Thank you, girl,’” Andreina tells Elite Daily.

The friction between the two started almost immediately when Andreina gravitated towards Huda’s ex Jeremiah Brown, upon her arrival. But viewers didn’t see the moment that played the biggest role in their rift. Andreina says the “Standing on Business” postcards challenge lasted “six or seven hours,” so a lot of the scathing comments directed at other islanders were cut. What was shown was several of the women accusing Huda of falsely preaching she’s a “girl’s girl” after kissing Chris Seeley, who had a connection with Chelley Bissainthe.

As Huda read the notes, a fight erupted among all the women. Andreina says that viewers didn’t see what really caused all this animosity towards Huda, because important postcards were cut from the episode.

“A lot of the postcards revealed some lies Huda said, and that's why after the challenge, we were all questioning why Huda lied about this, why she lied about that,” Andreina says. “Since that wasn't in the episode, I understand why people said we were being mean girls and that Huda was being attacked. But I don't think she was being attacked. We were just trying to understand why she would lie about some things. It's hard to explain because it didn't make it into the episode.”

Another fiery challenge caused fans to suspect Andreina and Huda weren’t getting along. After Chelley accused Huda of going too far with her partner Ace Greene in the Heart Rate Challenge, Huda confided to Andreina about how hurt she was. Afterward, Andreina filled Chelley in on the chat, but viewers accused her of twisting Huda’s words.

“I know a lot of people are saying that I twisted her words, but I didn't,” Andreina says. “It was a 20-minute conversation, and I repeated part of the conversation. Obviously, they couldn’t show that full conversation, so it didn’t all make it into the episode. But I was always honest about my opinion, telling her, ‘Oh, I don't think you did that right.’”

Although Andreina still isn’t fully sure where she and Huda stand now, they said goodbye on a hopeful note, and Andreina is looking forward to working things out once the show is over. “Once I knew I was going home, I told Huda, ‘After you leave, we need to talk about everything that happened,’” Andreina says. “So many things were never solved, but I did tell her I was sorry about the mail challenge, and about her being in a situation where we were all basically saying that she was doing something wrong.”