The Love Island USA villa seemed to be working its romantic magic on Andreina Santos-Marte and Jeremiah Brown. But now that they’ve both returned to the real world, the spark has faded incredibly quickly. And Andreina has no idea why.

“I’m in L.A. right now. I know he lives here. I haven’t seen him. I don’t know if I’m going to see him,” Andreina tells Elite Daily. It’s not for her lack of trying. She’s reached out to Jeremiah, but she has been met with radio silence. “He has my number. I told him he could call me so I could explain things. He hasn’t called me, so I don’t know what’s happening.”

The ghosting has reached a point where Andreina is questioning whether she should still pursue her onetime island crush. “I don’t even know anymore. It’s been a couple of days. So if you haven’t called me, do I even want to get the call now?” she says.

Andreina is now wondering if the first time she’ll even get to see Jeremiah again is at the reunion (although an official reunion has yet to be announced). As for why he’s avoiding her, the 24-year-old believes that Jeremiah is holding a grudge because of a comment she made to Ace Greene on the show. Shortly after Jeremiah was eliminated, she admitted to Ace that Jeremiah had come on strong initially, which Ace then interpreted as love bombing. Andreina has since made it clear she didn’t accuse Jeremiah of love bombing and actually appreciated how quickly he showed interest, but she thinks Jeremiah is still hung up on that reply.

I don’t think that is a reason to just throw our connection away.

“He felt some type of way about my answer to Ace’s question, but I’m pretty sure he’s seen that I’ve clarified it,” Andreina says. “I’ve always defended him, even on Aftersun before I knew it was a big thing. I don’t think that is a reason to just throw our connection away. But if he feels that way, then I’m fine with it.”

Now that she’s been able to see the whole situation from the outside, Andreina has a new perspective on Ace’s agenda. “I was really surprised to see what everyone was saying about the whole Ace and Jeremiah situation,” Andreina says. “I didn’t think about it in there, but I definitely agree that the vote to get Jeremiah out wasn’t with good intentions. I think they were maybe a little jealous.”

Once Jeremiah left, Andreina says her Love Island journey was basically over as well. “My experience got ruined by Jeremiah leaving,” Andreina says. “I was in a couple with Bryan [Arenales], but I wasn’t feeling sparks. There was nobody else there for me. So I was just surviving at that point.”

Sadly, the strong connection that Andreina felt in the villa is not translating outside of it — at least not until Jeremiah returns her call.