Love Island USA’s Jeremiah Says Getting Voted Off Was A “Betrayal”

Jeremiah Brown has thoughts on his exit from the Love Island USA villa. Jeremiah was one of the original cast members of Season 7, but his time in Fiji was cut short when his fellow male contestants voted him off in Episode 18. During a June 25 interview, Jeremiah explained how he felt leaving the villa and why he considered the decision a “betrayal.”

On June 22, audiences watched the male islanders — including Ace Greene, Nic Vansteenberghe, and Taylor Williams — elect to kick off Jeremiah when a public vote left him, Austin Shepard, and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez vulnerable.

“I'm not going to lie, the first two days I was gone, I was pretty pissed ‘cause I thought those were my guys,” Jeremiah said on The Viall Files podcast. “But the smart thing to do was to vote me off.”

According to Jeremiah, his connection with bombshell Andreina Santos might have played a part in the group decision. “The bombshell came in. She's drop dead gorgeous and hilarious, and we had a strong connection already. So they [saw] that and decided to kick me out,” he said. “At the end of the day it is a show, so they made the strategic move, but it still felt like betrayal.”

He felt that Ace drove the choice. “Ace has always been like the ring leader, driving the conversation. [Nic and Taylor are] kind of just like, ‘Yeah, he’s right,’” he said. “It was probably all three of them. I knew there was a chance I was going to leave, but I didn't think it would be me above Austin or Pepe.”

In the villa, Jeremiah felt close with Nic. After leaving, however, he felt the friendship was “one-sided.” “I was like, ‘That's my guy.’ But then his actions were showing otherwise,” Jeremiah said. “At the same time, we had so many good moments. They were so funny. There'd be times where the clique would kind of disband for a little bit, and then some sh*t would go down, and it would get right back to it. I'm like, ‘F*ck, I thought we were over this.’”

“Me and Nic had so many good chats about our friendship and stuff outside of this. But at the end of the day, Nic and Taylor just really — respectfully — followed whatever Ace said,” he added. “Taylor never actually said anything to me … but then watching it back, he had a lot to say about me but not to me.”

Jeremiah also took issue with how they handled things after the vote. “When Jalen [Brown] and Charlie [Georgiou] left, they all came in the room and explained to them why they voted,” he recalled. “But for me, all I got was a ’It wasn't personal’ and ‘I love you.’ I didn't get a single man-to-man word of why they voted [that way].”