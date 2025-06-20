Amid all the chaos on Season 7 of Love Island USA, there’s one universal truth: Everyone has some opinion about Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown. What started as a shockingly fast connection between the self-appointed “mom and dad” of the villa has turned bitterly sour. With the former couple now at odds, Charlie Georgiou doesn’t foresee a reconciliation in the future. In fact, he never thought Huda and Jeremiah had a real romantic spark.

“There's two different connections in there. There's comfortability, and then there’s actual intimate and romantic feelings,” Charlie tells Elite Daily. “Because it’s such an intense and vulnerable environment, some people just want to feel comfortable with a person they've been coupled up with. I just always felt like [Huda and Jeremiah] weren't a match.”

When Charlie was eliminated on Day 11, Jeremiah was separated from Huda by America’s vote. In the subsequent recoupling, Jeremiah chose to stay with his new match, Iris Kendall, leaving Huda in tears. “I think that this could be the end of them, to be honest,” Charlie says.

Peacock

He could see the writing on the wall for Huda and Jeremiah, and he wasn’t alone. “The little things that would go down between them were just silly. I just felt like they were going to implode,” Charlie says. “They were bickering a lot and people just thought, ‘Is this a thing?’ I personally thought they didn't match, and other people did too. Look at the votes.”

Whenever this former couple isn’t in the spotlight, there’s one other islander who seems set on taking center stage this season. Fans have noticed how Ace Greene appears to be a ringleader among the men in the villa, something Austin Shepard even called out in a recent episode. However, Charlie doesn’t believe Ace is as powerful as he’s being portrayed.

“I wouldn't say Ace is running things,” Charlie says. “None of the boys have been ring-led. None of the boys are following another man's orders. Ace is an advocate for exploring before you go too deep with someone. At first, I didn't understand the way he was going about things. But at the same time, for the age that he is [Ace is 22], he thinks about things a lot and he’s going about this experience differently.”