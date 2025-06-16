Huda Mustafa may be totally unplugged from social media right now, but her ex is seeing everything that Love Island USA fans have been saying as Season 7 airs. And he’s not happy about the “unhealthy” “bullying” of the mother of his child. Noah Sheline opened up about the negativity he’s seen all over social media since his ex Huda caused a stir in the villa, and he’s hoping viewers will “be nice” before the hate affects Huda’s mental health or has a bad impact on their daughter.

Noah has been referenced quite a few times during Huda’s time on Love Island, although not by name. When she arrived, Huda revealed to only a select few women that she’s a mother, and has eventually let more people know about her daughter, Arleigh. That includes Jeremiah Brown, the man Huda formed an almost-instant connection with at the start of the show. At one point, Jeremiah expressed concerns about Huda’s co-parenting partner, but Noah made his feelings about Huda very clear in his June 16 note to viewers.

“I don’t want to get back with her,” Noah wrote in no uncertain terms on his TikTok story. “While I don’t want to get back with Huda, I do care about her as the mother of my child and I would just ask for people to leave the negative sh*t aside.”

Peacock

In the message, Noah asked viewers to offer Huda some grace, adding that while he is not watching Love Island USA himself, she doesn’t deserve to be put “down a hole of bullying.”

“At the end of the day I hope everyone remembers we’re human,” Noah wrote. “Her going on that show to find love, or whatever you think it was she’s doing, remember she’s still human, she has a daughter, and a life. ... She’s maybe not doing a great job idk I don’t watch the show but I don’t like that I’m seeing so much negative sh*t on my page or even clips of it about her. It’s not my job to police her or the people in my comments, but I will say what you guys do will affect her mental health and my daughter’s maybe in the future. So I’m looking out for her in that aspect. Out of respect for our daughter.”

“It’s crazy I have to involve myself in this but I don’t want my daughter’s mom to get out and see this and her mental health goes down a hill,” Noah continued. “It’s a TV show. Y’all are watching people date I don’t think it’s that serious to put someone down a hole of bullying. Regardless of how ridiculous she might be or seem.”

He concluded the message by emphasizing that he will not be watching the show, he will turn down any request to appear on the show, and he does not want to get back with Huda in any romantic sense.

Read Noah’s full message to fans below: