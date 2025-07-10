The affectionate connection between Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales has been a highlight for fans of Love Island USA Season 7, but their relatively quick, last-minute coupling raised some concerns for Amaya’s ex, Zak Srakaew. “She deserves someone who’s genuine,” Zak tells Elite Daily. “So, hopefully I'm wrong, and hopefully Bryan really does like her.”

After several days of flirting (and kissing), Amaya officially coupled up with Bryan on Day 26 in the villa, dumping her previous partner, Zak, in the process, and eliminating him from the show. The decision didn’t come as a total shock as Amaya and Zak recently had a large disagreement — he has even revealed he and Amaya had more heated tension that wasn’t shown — but Zak was surprised to learn how physical things got between Amaya and Bryan when he returned home.

“I didn't know there was kissing behind the scenes,” Zak says. “All [Bryan] said was, ‘I'm going to speak to Amaya.’ The kissing on the docks, the kissing in the Speakeasy, he didn't tell me about that. He kept his cards very close to his chest.”

Peacock

While Zak does think the two “look great together,” he has become suspicious of how much of the connection Bryan was hiding from the rest of the villa. “Bryan’s a great guy, but at the same time, I never saw that coming,” Zak says. “I’m not saying he doesn’t like her; he does like her, but she was really the only option in there for him.”

Now that Season 7 is almost over, Zak is cautiously optimistic about reconnecting with Amaya in the real world, if she’s open to it. “If it's meant to be, and we do cross paths, then there might be some possibilities,” Zak says. “I might reach out, but it's not just up to me; it's how she feels as well. I did feel a real connection, so we'll see.”