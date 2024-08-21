Kordell Beckham achieved his ultimate dream. No, I’m not talking about winning Love Island USA Season 6 and finding love with Serena Page — I’m talking about his Cheez-It brand deal. Right from the start, Kordell made his mission to work with his favorite snack cracker clear, and now he’s got a limited-edition flavor: Cheez-It’s new Kordeezy Cheezy Couple.

After declaring a Cheez-It collab was his long-term goal during his time on Love Island, Kordell teased what he wanted his ideal box of Cheez-Its to taste like during a post-show interview. “I have a flavor I’ve been thinking about that y’all can make: spicy white cheddar,” he said during his July 22 Chicks in the Office podcast appearance.

Although Cheez-It didn’t exactly make a totally new flavor for Kordell, they did bring his vision to life in the Kordeezy Cheezy Couple Cheez-Its, which became available on Aug. 20 and quickly sold out online. (Elite Daily reached out to Cheez-It to ask if it’ll be restocked, but did not hear back at the time of publication). Though the box with Kordell’s face on it will be hard to track down, you can still try Kordell’s flavor combo pretty easily, since it’s a mash-up of two existing Cheez-It flavors.

You Can Make Your Own Version Of Kordell’s Creation

The Kordeezy Cheezy Couple box is a mixture of Cheez-It’s White Cheddar and Hot & Spicy flavors. So if you have a box of each, you can live out Kordell’s dream of a spicy white cheddar Cheez-It.

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

It’s Perfect If You Love Spice, But Not Too Much

I usually don’t go for super-spicy snacks, so I was a bit nervous about the Hot & Spicy Cheez-Its. They aren’t something I’d eat on their own, but pairing them with the White Cheddar flavor is actually genius. Each bite still gives you a jalapeño-flavored kick, but the mild white cheddar balances that out perfectly, creating an addicting combination that I couldn’t stop digging into.

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

I also noticed a lingering jalapeño aftertaste, which is something I wouldn’t think I’d like, but because it’s so subtle it’s actually pretty nice.

Though the mixture isn’t its own official flavor, it totally sold me on Kordell’s spicy white cheddar vision. If Cheez-It ever does make that flavor a reality, I can honestly say I’d pick up a box. Congrats, Kordell — you really did your big one.