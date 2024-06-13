Taco Bell is known for its innovative collabs, like the Doritos Locos Tacos and Cinnabon Delights, but the brand’s recent addition to the menu includes something fans have never seen before: a giant Cheez-It. The supersized cracker is part of Taco Bell’s new Cheez-It Crunchwrap and Tostada, which I got to try at the brand’s launch party in Los Angeles, California.

Taco Bell first announced the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap and Big Cheez-It Tostada at its Live Más Live event in February, and it finally debuted on the menu on June 6. The Crunchwrap Supreme is like the original menu item, but instead of a tortilla shell that provides the perfect crunch, it’s replaced with a giant Cheez-It cracker. The same cracker is also the base of the Cheez-It Tostada, which is topped with seasoned beef, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

The most exciting thing about each of these new items is, of course, the Cheez-It cracker — which is 16 times the size of a regular one. Even though Taco Bell doesn’t have this option on its menu, most stores will allow you to purchase the giant Cheez-It on its own — consider it a secret menu item.

I ordered all three, and here’s how they rank.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme Must Be Consumed Right Away

Rachel Chapman

The first thing I got to try at the Taco Bell launch party was the giant Cheez-It Crunchwrap, which is around $6. I’m a fan of the original. As a texture girly, the crispiness of the taco shell inside is my favorite part, so I was curious to see how much of a crunch the Cheez-It had.

It may not be as crispy, but the Cheez-It does have a nice crunch to it. It also provides an extra bit of cheesiness, and it really tastes like the snack cracker you know and love. However, you have to eat this right away or it completely loses its crisp factor. Unlike the taco shell, which doesn’t get as soggy as quickly, the Cheez-It melts the Crunchwrap if you wait too long. It ends up tasting like extra nacho cheese, but it’s a bit too much — even for a cheese lover like me.

Rating: 4.5 /5

The Big Cheez-It Tostada Should Come With A Warning

Rachel Chapman

If you really want to see the giant Cheez-It in action, order the tostada. Be careful, though. While impressive-looking, the Cheez-It doesn’t quite hold up when you take a bite. According to TikToker @nicole.ludwig’s taste-test video, the Cheez-It easily breaks even when fresh out of the Taco Bell kitchen. It’s Insta-worthy, but it will be messy.

My tostada crumbled right away with my first bite, so make sure you have a plate to catch everything and some napkins nearby. You also want to consume this ASAP or else it’ll get soggy, so I wouldn’t order it at the drive-thru. Despite its construction, the $4 Cheez-It Tostada is delicious. You can’t go wrong with taco ingredients on a giant cheese cracker.

Rating: 3/5

The Big Cheese-It Is A Secret Menu Hack

Rachel Chapman

If your store is cool, they’ll allow you to purchase a Big Cheez-It by itself off the secret menu. It isn’t cheap, though. Mine was $3, which is way more than what I expected to pay for a plain cracker. However, it did come in handy when the Cheez-It in my Crunchwrap melted. I was able to break apart pieces to add in as I was eating so I consistently had that crunch I needed.

Ultimately, it’s best to consume your Crunchwrap right after ordering so you don’t need to spend any extra money. And getting the cracker is nice for an Insta pic, but I wouldn’t do it more than once.

Rating: 2.5/5