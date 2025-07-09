Panera has crossed over into the fashion world with its viral BAGuette bag and Croissant Clutch, and now, the bakery-cafe is attempting to make waves in the beauty space. Inspired by its fan-favorite mac and cheese in a bread bowl, Panera has teamed up with Holler and Glow to release a S’Mac & Cheese lip balm duo.

That’s right, Panera has mac and cheese and bread bowl-scented balms for hydrating your lips after eating. The hilarious combo comes with a yellow S’Mac My Day lip balm, a brown Get That Bread lip balm, and a miniature spoon applicator for just $8. The S’Mac & Cheese lip balm set will be available starting July 9 on Amazon and The Panera Shop, while supplies last. A rep from Panera tells Elite Daily there are no plans for a restock, so fans should plan to get it “while it’s hot.”

While this lip duo may be playful, it’s also super moisturizing with a vitamin E-infused formula that stays glossy without being sticky. I got to try Holler and Glow’s savory, Panera-inspired balms ahead of their launch, and here’s my honest review of each scent.

The S’Mac My Day Is Interesting

In a million years, I would have never thought to make a cheese-scented lip balm, but here we are. This truly does smell like melted mac and cheese, but you’ve got to really sniff the whole thing to experience the Kraft-like flavor.

Panera

The scent is so subtle, which is nice. I don’t think you want to be constantly sniffing cheese while wearing it. Ultimately, it smells like plain lip balm with a slight cheddar presence when you apply it. I’m actually glad they went more wearable than campy, and it left my lips super shiny.

Rating: 3.5/5

The Get That Bread Is Everything I Wanted

The macaroni-inspired lip balm may have been subtle, but the Get That Bread is all carbs and perfection. I don’t know how they did it, but they managed to create a lip balm that smells *exactly* like a toasty Panera bread bowl. Back in college, I spent many nights studying in a Panera while slurping soup out of a bread bowl, so this smell felt extra nostalgic for me. I’m right back at the restaurant, sitting in a booth with some broccoli cheddar.

Panera

This smells so good that I want to eat it. While it does have a stronger scent than its sister lippie, the Get That Bread glides on like a plain lip balm so you aren’t smelling sourdough all day. That’s fine, because I’d be hungry if I was smelling bread bowls 24/7. If you love a good baguette as much as I do, you need to get this lip duo ASAP.

Rating: 5/5

If you happen to miss out on the July 9 drop, you can still celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14. MyPanera members get $2 off any mac and cheese entree, and fans in New York City, Green Bay, and Austin have a chance to get a free lip balm duo at their local cafe, while supplies last.