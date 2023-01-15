Whether your daily routine includes a full face of makeup, or you prefer to put on your sunscreen and be out the door, lip balm is a universal staple. Yes, there will always be a spot for a clear lip balm on your nightstand, but when you want to add some color to your lips without putting in the effort it takes to apply a lipstick or lip liner, a tinted balm is the way to go. When you want to spend less than $15, the best drugstore tinted lip balms pack multiple moisturizing ingredients into a formula that imparts a sheer wash of color. You can choose from tinted lip balms in barely-there neutrals or bolder berry shades that are buildable in color and leave more of a stain behind. On the list ahead, you’ll also find tinted balms with shimmer, SPF, and a handful of other unique characteristics.

What To Consider When Shopping For Lip Balm

When it comes to lip balm, one of the most popular moisturizing ingredients is petroleum jelly, which works by creating a protective barrier over your skin to help prevent moisture loss. Derived from crude oil, the ingredient is also a bit of a controversial one. And while the general consensus from dermatologists and skin care experts is that petrolatum is completely safe to use, if you’d still prefer to steer clear of the ingredient, there are several petrolatum-free (and mineral oil-free) tinted lip balms included on this list. Additionally, here are some other popular ingredients you can look for in a tinted balm to ensure your lips stay moisturized and smooth:

Squalane

Hyaluronic Acid

Shea Butter

Cocoa Seed Butter

Coconut Oil

Avocado Oil

Sunflower Seed Oil

Vitamin E

Shop The Best Drugstore Tinted Lip Balms

1. The One With SPF

You probably already know that you need to wear sunscreen every day, but most people forget that this rule applies to their lips, too. Tinted lip balms with SPF are hard to come by, but Neutrogena’s Revitalizing Lip Balm gives you six colors to choose from (including one with a shimmery finish), all formulated with SPF 20. The fan-favorite lip balm has more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and uses ingredients like petrolatum and shea butter to keep your lips smooth, nourished, and soft.

Available Shades: 6 Key Ingredients: Petrolatum, Shea Butter, Lanolin Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “Love love love this tinted lip balm. I have very pale lips and this really brings them out. And the fact that it contains spf is a huge plus! It’s nice and pigmented and makes me look like I’m wearing lipstick. It’s very moisturising with a subtle sheen to it.”

2. The “Clean” One

Honest Beauty’s Tinted Lip Balm — which comes from Jessica Alba’s best-selling “clean” beauty line (take that term with a grain of salt) — is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without common irritants like paraffins, parabens, silicones, and synthetic fragrances. Instead of petrolatum, the balm is formulated with plant-derived ingredients like avocado oil, sunflower seed wax, and cocoa seed butter to condition and soften your lips. Plus, your lips will get added antioxidant protection from the pomegranate and acai fruit extracts.

Available Shades: 7 Key Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Pomegranate Extract, Acai Extract, Sunflower Seed Wax, Cocoa Seed Butter, Vitamin E Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “I love the ever so slight hint of color that gives the illusion of it being your natural lip color, and it feels great on my lips without the funky taste some have.”

3. The Shimmery One

If you like a touch of shimmer with your tint, Pacifica Beauty’s Color Quench Lip Tint comes in six different shades, ranging from the frosty pink ‘Vanilla Hibiscus’ (pictured here) to the punchy ‘Blood Orange.’ Another “clean” option, like the Honest Beauty balm above, this cruelty-free and vegan balm doesn’t contain any synthetic fragrances, and is instead packed with nutrient-rich botanicals like coconut oil, avocado oil, and cocoa seed butter.

Available Shades: 6 Key Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil, Cocoa Seed Butter, Vitamin E Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “I am a big fan of Pacifica products, and their lip tint didn’t disappoint. Usually, the tinted lip balms are very scant on color, but this one is great! It’s subtle but definitely shows, and is moisturizing without stickiness.”

4. The One With Plumping Hyaluronic Acid

If you swear by hyaluronic acid for plumped-up skin, this CoverGirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm incorporates the ingredient into its ultra-nourishing formula. The cruelty-free and vegan balm is infused with castor seed oil and pomegranate extract to moisturize your lips without feeling gloopy or greasy. The color collection, which was inspired by the ‘90s, was designed to complement all skin tones, but it comes in a clear shade, too.

Available Shades: 6 Key Ingredients: Pomegranate Extract, Castor Seed Oil, Hyaluronic Acid Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “I ended up loving this tinted lip balm. It gives you a nice sheer wash of red color that you can build up to your liking. There is no smell. It feels moisturizing and very comfortable on the lips.”

5. The Cult Classic

It’s practically impossible to talk drugstore lip balms and not mention Burt’s Bees. And while you’ve probably gone through quite a few of the original Beeswax Lip Balms, Amazon users also rave about the brand’s Tinted Lip Balm (it currently has more than 12,000 five-star ratings). Beeswax is still included in the formula to help your lips retain moisture, as well as nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and shea butter for a smooth and creamy finish.

Available Shades: 3 Key Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Vegetable Oil, Beeswax, Olive Fruit Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Shea Butter, Castor Seed Oil, Vitamin E Cruelty-Free: Yes

Relevant Review: “I keep ordering more so I can have one in every purse, every room, and every coat. The air is extremely dry where I live so it keeps my lips moisturized. The color is great, and it’s not overly scented.”

You May Also Like: This Drugstore Lipstick That Moisturizes Like A Balm

For something more pigmented that technically falls under the lipstick category, there’s this L’Oréal Paris Glow Paradise Hydrating Balm-In-Lipstick. Lightweight with a glossy sheen, the nourishing lipstick contains multiple moisturizers like squalane, sunflower seed wax, and pomegranate extract to immediately condition your lips and leave them softer with continued use.

Available Shades: 10 Key Ingredients: Canola Oil, Squalane, Sunflower Seed Wax, Vitamin E, Soybean Oil, Pomegranate Extract Cruelty-Free: No

Relevant Review: “I LOVE this product! My only gripe is a minor one - the smell is stronger than I expected. However, it is a small complaint in the face of how lovely the color is and how much I use it! It feels like a light balm but imparts good color - more than I was expecting if I’m honest. Give it a try!”

About The Author

Marissa DeSantis has worked as a beauty writer and editor for nearly 10 years. Her pieces can be found across print and digital publications like Bustle, Evening Standard, Teen Vogue, and InStyle.