People finally seem to be catching on to the fact that our lips are just as susceptible to sun damage as the rest of our faces. That's why it's so important to incorporate a lip balm with sunscreen into your morning routine (even better: Keep one on your person at all times). The best SPF lip balms will contain an SPF of 30 or higher, in accordance with the American Academy of Dermatology's guidelines, as well as hydrating ingredients to prevent dryness and cracking. And balms don't have to be all business, because in recent years, they've gotten jazzy updates in the forms of yummy scents and lip gloss-like finishes.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best lip balms with sunscreen to choose from, including basic, under-$5 balms and all-natural formulas that smell (or dare we say taste?) as good as they feel. Just remember to reapply your balm of choice frequently if you're out in the sun (the Skin Cancer Foundation says every two hours, but I'd say whenever you feel it wearing off).

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Basic Lip Balm Vanicream Lip Protectant $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Basic in the best way, this Vanicream lip balm has a long-lasting, water-resistant formula (up to 80 minutes!) with an SPF of 30, courtesy of zinc oxide. Dimethicone works to prevent dryness and make lips feel smooth, and like all Vanicream products, this balm was made with sensitive, allergy-prone skin in mind (it contains no fragrance, flavoring, dyes, lanolin, parabens, or other common irritants). Its angled tip makes for mess-free application, and its $6 price tag makes it a no-brainer choice. Just keep in mind that this balm might leave behind a slight white cast on your lips, which is unfortunately common with most zinc oxide-based sun protectants, though this should fade once you rub it in. Amazon reviewers particularly love that it has no taste or scent, and that it leaves lips feeling soft.

2. The Best Protective Lip Balm Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen Ointment $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Aquaphor's classic lip protectant is a great, year-round balm for people who tend to experience dry, chapped lips (it's also a particularly great choice for skiers). This thick, protective ointment contains moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, castor seed oil, and glycerin, and has an SPF of 30. In addition to helping prevent chapped lips, it also treats existing dryness. Plus, you can't beat it's $4 price tag.

3. The Best "Natural" Lip Balm COOLA Organic Liplux Sunscreen Lip Balm $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in two scents — original or vanilla/peppermint — this COOLA lip balm has an SPF of 30 and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. It's a bit expensive for a lip balm, but that's because of the high quality ingredients in the formula, several of which are organic, and almost all of which are entirely plant-based. You'll find lots of moisturizing botanicals and antioxidants in here, like raspberry butter, avocado butter, coconut oil, and aloe. On paper, it sounds good enough to eat (but you know, please don't). Though it is reef-safe and cruelty-free, keep in mind that this natural lip balm isn't vegan, since it contains beeswax.

4. The Best Vegan Lip Balm Sun Bum Lip Balm $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Want a little extra zip for your lip? These Sun Bum lip balms come in all sorts of fun scents, including key lime, mango, watermelon, coconut, and banana. The water-resistant balms have an SPF of 30 and contain moisturizing ingredients like aloe, cocoa butter, and vitamin E. Plus, they're gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan!