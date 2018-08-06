Tinted lip balms are the perfect low-maintenance beauty product. They deliver a flush of natural-looking color to your lips while also offering up some serious nutrients to soften and hydrate them. It's no wonder folks get majorly addicted to their favorite formulas. And since so many of these lip balms also come with an SPF in them, you can ensure that you're protecting your lips from the sun, too. But if you're in the market for a new one, you're probably wondering what exactly the best tinted lip balms with SPF are.

While everyone's lip balm preferences tend to vary, there are a few easy things that you can look out for when choosing yours. Firstly, keep an eye out for the type of moisturizing ingredients that are present in your balm. Some rely on oils, like argan, while others use waxes and polymers to keep your lips soft and supple. As far as SPF goes, if you're really looking for true protection, then make sure you're reaching for an SPF of at least 15. Since you're likely going to be reapplying with regularity, you don't have to worry about your risk of burning. But anything less than an SPF of 15 is negligible and doesn't offer up all that much protection.

Other than that, it's just trial-and-error until you find your tinted soulmate. But to point you in the right direction, you'll find a few of the very best tinted lip balms with SPF, below. Scroll on, and then swipe on.

A Lip Balm With A High SPF From A Beloved "Farm-To-Face" Brand Amazon Coola Mineral LipLux SPF 30 $17 Amazon Amazon It is way too easy to get addicted to Coola Mineral LipLux SPF 30. Not only does it deliver a sweet wash of color in seven different shades, but it is packed with some of the best moisturizers on the planet. Cupuacu butter and mongongo oil penetrate your lips, adding serious hydration and plumping your dried-out skin. There's also coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax — three of the best nourishers out there. Over time, you'll see noticeable improvement in your lip texture, especially if you're dealing with thinning lips brought on by age. Other highlights include the fact that this formula is cruelty-free, reef-safe, vegan, and made with mostly organic ingredients. Coola's lip balm also has the highest sun protection of the bunch. With an SPF of 30, you'll get better-than-average sun protection for your delicate lips.