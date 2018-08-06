The 4 Best Tinted Lip Balms With SPF
Tinted lip balms are the perfect low-maintenance beauty product. They deliver a flush of natural-looking color to your lips while also offering up some serious nutrients to soften and hydrate them. It's no wonder folks get majorly addicted to their favorite formulas. And since so many of these lip balms also come with an SPF in them, you can ensure that you're protecting your lips from the sun, too. But if you're in the market for a new one, you're probably wondering what exactly the best tinted lip balms with SPF are.
While everyone's lip balm preferences tend to vary, there are a few easy things that you can look out for when choosing yours. Firstly, keep an eye out for the type of moisturizing ingredients that are present in your balm. Some rely on oils, like argan, while others use waxes and polymers to keep your lips soft and supple. As far as SPF goes, if you're really looking for true protection, then make sure you're reaching for an SPF of at least 15. Since you're likely going to be reapplying with regularity, you don't have to worry about your risk of burning. But anything less than an SPF of 15 is negligible and doesn't offer up all that much protection.
Other than that, it's just trial-and-error until you find your tinted soulmate. But to point you in the right direction, you'll find a few of the very best tinted lip balms with SPF, below. Scroll on, and then swipe on.
1A Lip Balm With A High SPF From A Beloved "Farm-To-Face" Brand
It is way too easy to get addicted to Coola Mineral LipLux SPF 30. Not only does it deliver a sweet wash of color in seven different shades, but it is packed with some of the best moisturizers on the planet. Cupuacu butter and mongongo oil penetrate your lips, adding serious hydration and plumping your dried-out skin. There's also coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax — three of the best nourishers out there. Over time, you'll see noticeable improvement in your lip texture, especially if you're dealing with thinning lips brought on by age. Other highlights include the fact that this formula is cruelty-free, reef-safe, vegan, and made with mostly organic ingredients. Coola's lip balm also has the highest sun protection of the bunch. With an SPF of 30, you'll get better-than-average sun protection for your delicate lips.
2Another Great, Albeit Slightly Less Expensive, Option From A Popular Sun-Care Brand
Just because a lip balm is all-natural doesn't mean it can't also be luxurious. Case in point: Sun Bum Tinted Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 15 — another great, though slightly cheaper, option that's cruelty-free, gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens and silicones. Because of this, this option will be great for anyone with allergies or sensitive skin. This creamy balm slides onto your lips in a smooth slick and keeps them hydrated all day long. The color application is slightly more sheer than the rest of the tubes on this list, making it perfect for folks who just want a ghost of color. With an SPF of 15, you may have to reapply it more often than some of our other picks. But the moisture is so addicting, we don't think you'll mind all that much.
The only downside with this option is, the different shades are sold on different pages. But luckily, we've compiled them all here: Nude Beach, Sunset Cove, Sand Bar, Bonfire, Pinkini
3A Lipgloss-Like Balm With A Sheer Tint
If you're someone who loves a glossy finish to their lip balm, then you'll love Sheer Shine Stylo Argan Oil SPF 25. It slides on like a balm, but leaves behind that slick finish without any stickiness. It's also incredibly lightweight, melting into your lips and feeling like you're not wearing anything on them at all. It's formulated with argan oil, which delivers intense hydration to your lips, and since it has an SPF of 25, you're looking at some serious sun protection. This tube is available in 30 colors, too, so you're sure to find a shade (or two) that you'll love.
4A Solid Two-Pack To Stock Up On
$18 (2 Pack)
Let's face it: One tube of lip balm is never enough. That's why Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm SPF 20 is so perfect. It comes in a two-pack, which means you can keep one in your bag while stashing another in your car, desk, jacket, or purse. The balm itself is pretty magnificent, as well. Its patent-pending formula helps improve the look and texture of lips, so they'll look great even when you're not wearing the balm. But when you are, you'll be treated to a slick wash of color that looks incredibly natural. And since it has an SPF of 20, you're more than protected from the sun.
This is another option that lists their shades on separate pages, so find them here: Soft Caramel, Fresh Plum, Healthy Blush, Sheer Shimmer
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.