It’s been two years since Panera went from selling edible baguettes to sporting fashionable ones with its viral BAGuette Bag, and customers have been awaiting the brand’s Next Big Thing. Now, following the success of the green Y2K-coded purse large enough to fit a sandwich, the bakery cafe dropped another carb couture-inspired accessory: the Croissant Clutch.

On April 30, Panera launched the $40 it-girl item made to look like a crescent-shaped French pastry, which features a kiss-lock closure, detachable gold chain shoulder strap, insulated interior, and custom metal “P” (for Panera) on the front. It’s high fashion meets foodie, and even made an appearance at the Met Gala after-party in the hands of Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim.

As popular as the BAGuette Bag was, it’s no wonder that the Croissant Clutch sold out almost immediately on The Panera Shop, with resellers now listing the viral purse on eBay for around $135. No need to worry if you missed out on the first drop, though. Due to overwhelming demand, Panera tells Elite Daily it has plans to restock the viral Croissant Clutch.

When Will Panera's Viral Croissant Clutch Restock?

Starting Wednesday, May 7, Panera will be bringing back the limited-edition Croissant Clutch, while supplies last. If you want to make sure you’re able to snag a purse big enough to fit one of Panera’s new Croissant Toast Sandwiches, head to shop.panerabread.com.

Panera

Every viral clutch sold comes with a $15 Panera gift card, so you’re able to get a sandwich to fit inside the insulated bag. That also means the brown purse is basically $25 with girl math. It’s a great deal and since novelty bags are having a comeback in 2025, there’s no better time to carry around a purse that looks like a flaky pastry.

How To Style Panera’s Croissant Clutch

You might already be sold, but the best part about the Croissant Clutch is that, from far away, it looks like a regular pleated designer bag and is easy to style with just about any outfit.

For Nwodim’s ‘fit, she paired her Croissant Clutch with a classic black dress, proving that black and brown really do go well together. Then there was TikToker and fashion critic Nicky Campbell, who put together an earth tone-inspired Met Gala after-party look with his Croissant Clutch as his bold pop of color.

Even though both these OOTDs were for fashion’s biggest night, you can also just wear your pastry bag out while running errands or for a casual date night with your partner to the movies. After all, the Croissant Clutch was made to carry snacks.

Get It While It’s Hot (& Available)

If you’re thinking about getting the Croissant Clutch, you’ll want to add to cart ASAP. The first drop sold out in less than 48 hours, so get it before it’s toast.