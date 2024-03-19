It was the throwback party to end all throwback parties. On Friday, March 15, the nostalgia was all too real as icons of the early aughts like Lindsay Lohan and Brenda Song (alongside her ‘90s legend fiancé, Macaulay Culkin) showed up to celebrate a new product launch, as well as enjoy an exclusive concert from the “Genie in a Bottle” herself, aka Christina Aguilera.

The star-studded event, which was based at a private mansion in Los Angeles, was held for Clarins’ new Multi-Active skin care collection, and Elite Daily got an exclusive invite to not only work the pink carpet, but go inside as well. I'm sorry that people are so jealous of me... but I can't help it that I'm popular.

The entire night was a Y2K-fueled fever dream.

As a zillennial who grew up watching Disney Channel Original Movies like Get a Clue while snacking on Bagel Bites and Pop-Tarts, the entire night was a Y2K-fueled fever dream, especially seeing Lohan and Song IRL more than 20 years after their joint DCOM first premiered.

After chatting with Chris Carmack about The O.C. and Jesse Metcalfe about a John Tucker Must Die reunion, I got to sip on themed cocktails, peruse vintage teen magazines, and even dance the night away to “What a Girl Wants.” So, naturally, I need to spill allll the tea from inside the event.

The Y2K Meets 2024 Style Was Inspiring

It must be the spring season and wanting a refresh, but I’ve been craving a full closet overhaul. The only thing missing has been inspo — that is, until I went to the Clarins event. From Lohan’s all-pink, chic ‘fit to Song’s playful strapless blue top and boot cut jeans, I was living for the 2000s-inspired looks of the night.

The 2024-fication of Y2K fashion — albeit, lacking my go-to dresses over jeans — pays homage to the era with bright color choices and statement pieces. One of my fave ‘fits from the pink carpet was actor Caylee Cowan’s denim-on-denim look that reminded me of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic Canadian tuxedos (aka jean outfits) from the 2001 American Music Awards.

Keleigh Teller’s classic white dress was also elegant and timeless, and perfect for Taylor Swift’s current The Tortured Poets Department era.

Christina Aguilera Got “Dirrty” On Stage

BFA

The highlight of the evening was Aguilera’s performance in the backyard of the Beverly Hills mansion. While she only sang two songs — “Dirrty” and “What a Girl Wants” — her performance was perfection, and I was able to finally check off “seeing Christina Aguilera live” from my childhood bucket list.

The Spread Included Every Early ‘00s Snack You Wished Was In Your Kitchen

Rachel Chapman

Staying on theme, Clarins had some of the most iconic snacks from the Y2K era for partygoers to enjoy. That includes Bagel Bites, Pop-Tarts, Hot Pockets, and even tater tots. If you wanted something sweet, they also had a pink candy table that included watermelon Sour Patch Kids, Smarties, and Starburst.

I grabbed a pack of Sour Punch Straws from the table that, looking back now, I really should have used with the pink cocktails they were serving. My drink of choice from the Molecular Bar menu was the “Not That Innocent” (based on a lyric from Spears’ 2000 hit “Oops!…I Did It Again”), which was a mix of strawberry, hibiscus blossom, serrano chili, lime juice, and club soda. The other two drinks were a “Remix (Dirrty)” spicy strawberry margarita and a “Flower Power” hibiscus paloma.

The Decor Included Magazines And HSM Clips

Rachel Chapman

On the table of pink candy were a few fashion magazine laid out on display. The cover stars included Aguilera, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Backstreet Boys. At one point, I flipped through a YM magazine, and it was bittersweet.

I miss the days where you could find dozens of teen mags at grocery stores and Hudson News in the airport with horoscopes, quizzes, and posters inside. If Mean Girls and low-rise jeans are making a comeback, more physical magazines should too. (Thanks for listening, NYLON!)

Something else that really took me on a trip down memory lane were the movie and TV show clips playing on a loop throughout the party. The reel included old iPod commercials, Halle Berry’s 2002 Oscars acceptance speech, and even clips from Titanic, Legally Blonde, and High School Musical.

The Guest List Was A Who’s Who Of The Early Aughts

Getty

Not only were John Tucker, London Tipton, and Cady Heron all at the same party, but Clarins’ event had guests from some of my favorite DCOMs and old school TV shows. Seeing Amber Stevens West from Greek, Carter Jenkins from Famous in Love, and Trevor Jackson from Disney Channel’s Let it Shine (the latter two are from the ‘10s, but still) made me actually go home and revisit a few of them.

The Goody Bags Included Skin Care

Getty

As someone who remembers a lot of these Y2K moments vividly, it’s time I incorporate a good face cream into my routine. Luckily, each guest got to take home a swag bag that included Clarins’ new Multi-Active Day Face Cream ($59), plus the brand’s Lip Perfector ($30).

After seeing Teller use Clarins’ Lip Comfort Oil at the Golden Globes with her bestie Swift, I’ve wanted to try these lip products, so I was sliving. Though, if we’re keeping on theme, then I guess I should say that’s hot.