Oh, to be a teenager growing up in the early ‘00s. Social media was pretty much non-existent, low-rise jeans and flip-flops were all the rage, and The O.C. had just begun airing on Fox. Twenty years ago, the teen drama set in Newport Beach was in a league of its own, and has since inspired many other messy teen soaps like Laguna Beach, The Hills, and even newer Netflix shows like Outer Banks. The O.C. is like a time capsule of the Y2K era, especially if you were an angsty teen with a love for video games and indie-rock music. If you were too young to catch the show in its prime (same, tbh), you’re still able to live vicariously through the subplots and cliffhangers by streaming all the episodes on Hulu or (formerly HBO) Max. By the time you’re through marathoning through the series, you’ll probably want to know which of The O.C. characters aligns with your zodiac sign. (Spoiler alert: Not everyone can be Summer.)

The California sun-soaked series not only put Orange County on everyone’s radar, but it offered a glimpse into the lives of the young and rich. While the glitz and glam of the series was enough to capture the world’s attention, viewers continued to tune in for the iconic Cohen family. Although there were plenty of romance arcs woven into the fabric of The O.C., the brotherhood shared between Ryan and Seth is one of the few relationships that *didn’t* end tragically (RIP Marissa). Yes, each of the characters had their fair share of low moments (and many fist fights), but they all share similarities to the 12 signs of the zodiac. Below, you’ll find the O.C. character that matches the most with yours.

Aries: You’re Kaitlin

Fox

As the edgiest female character of The O.C., Kaitlin couldn’t be more Aries-coded. Despite not getting a lot of screen time (when she was portrayed by Shailene Woodley) until later seasons, Marissa’s little sister wreaked havoc anytime she was on screen. As the cardinal fire sign of the zodiac, Aries individuals are never afraid to take risks, which naturally leads to them getting in trouble or ruffling a few feathers. When they do put their mind to something, though, they’re incredibly motivated and ambitious, which is where we saw Kaitlin’s life heading before the series (sadly) ended after Season 4.

Taurus: You’re Julie

Fox

Julie couldn’t be more of a Venusian. Throughout the series, she prioritized financial stability and always aspired to be among Newport Beach’s most successful and well-established. As a Taurus, you’re someone who prioritizes security and comfort, and you thoroughly enjoy treating yourself to some of the finer things in life. While Julie’s obsession with materialism didn’t always work in her favor, she did end up redeeming herself as a loving parent who cared about Marissa and Kaitlin’s well-being throughout the series.

Gemini: You’re Seth

Fox

The Gemini vibes are strong in Seth. Not only was he a video game nerd (Mercury rules the hands and fingers, after all), but he was known throughout the series for his sarcasm and witty one-liners. As the mutable air sign of the zodiac, you’re always willing to engage in banter with your peers, which makes you a top-tier communicator. While Seth was considered to be pretty anti-social throughout the series, there was never a dull moment in his relationships with Ryan and Summer.

Cancer: You’re Kirsten

Fox

As the mom of the zodiac, you couldn’t be more like Kirsten. She incredibly family-oriented, and fiercely protective over Seth. Although she was hesitant to adopt Ryan into her family initially, her maternal instincts kicked in shortly after his arrival. As the moon-ruled sign, you thrive at creating safe, nurturing environments for your loved ones, and focus on providing for your family, blood-related or chosen.

Leo: You’re Taylor

Fox

Always eager to take the lead, Taylor’s personality aligns most with the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac. While her overly ambitious nature didn’t make her a fan-fave when her character was first introduced in Season 3, she eventually became a main character, a total Leo move, as the series progressed. You’re rarely someone who shies away from the spotlight, and take advantage of any opportunity to assert your independence — just like Taylor.

Virgo: You’re Sandy

Fox

As the OG daddy of the early 2000s, Sandy couldn’t be more of a Virgo. Always eager to problem-solve and lending a helping hand, Sandy’s arguably the best parent on the show. Like you, he cares deeply about others, and is never hesitant to assist anyone who needs it. As the mutable earth sign of the zodiac, you feel most useful when you’re making things better for others, even if it sometimes means putting yourself second.

Libra: You’re Summer

Fox

Don’t act surprised, Libra. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, your characteristics match up perfectly with Summer’s. She’s the most popular girl in school and the most stylish, so it’s safe to say Summer’s got the Venusian vibes of Libra on lock. As the cardinal air sign of the zodiac, you’re someone with a wide variety of friends, and an abundance of dating prospects. The rumors that you’re flirtatious are pretty accurate.

Scorpio: You’re Luke

Fox

As the fiercely protective sign of the zodiac, you couldn’t be more of a Luke. While his initial impression on the show wasn’t great (who could forget that fight between him and Ryan in Episode 1?), he did end up redeeming himself as the series continued. As a Scorpio, you tend to be cautious of change and have a preference for being in control. Despite it taking you some time to soften up, you’re one of the most passionate signs of the zodiac, something you and Luke have in common.

Sagittarius: You’re Jimmy

Fox

Jimmy’s characteristics scream Sagittarius vibes. Always eager for his next adventure, Marissa’s dad was known for keeping things fun and easygoing. Like you, he never took himself too seriously, and loves his personal freedom more than anything. While known for being a bit irresponsible, he learned to eventually take responsibility for his actions. We love a self-aware king.

Capricorn: You’re Caleb

Fox

As the one of the wealthiest and powerful people in Newport Beach, Caleb is a textbook Capricorn. Like you, Seth’s grandfather was deeply motivated by success, and always sought ways to elevate his business endeavors. Although he was known for not being the most honest businessman, he did genuinely care for his family, a similarity you both share. Not only are you motivated by money, but you’re eager to take care of your loved ones. Total boss moves.

Aquarius: You’re Ryan

Fox

Known for being a bit of an outcast initially, Ryan displayed major Aquarius qualities throughout the series. Coming from a difficult background, he found his chosen tribe in the Cohen family, though it didn’t come without its challenges. As the rebel of the zodiac, you’re known for going against the grain. Not one for fitting in, you actually prefer not to stick to the status quo. But, like Ryan, you have a heart for helping others, especially those who are unpopular or misunderstood.

Pisces: You’re Marissa

Fox

As one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, Pisces energy exudes from Marissa. Throughout the series, she struggled with the anxieties of coming from a troubled home. Like you, Marissa is a deeply sensitive soul who often became overwhelmed by the circumstances of the people around her. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, you soak up the emotions of those around you like a sponge, which is why it’s important to surround yourself with people that uplift you, rather than bring you down.