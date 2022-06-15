Love it or hate it, Y2K fashion is here to stay and slay. This nostalgic trend has hit celebrities hard, and it’s coming for us regular folks too. Am I going to be spotted out and about in a micro-mini skirt paired with a sequined butterfly crop top any time soon? No, they don’t really fit my personal aesthetic. But the spirit of the Y2K fashion revival is certainly something I can get behind, especially with all the cute Y2K accessories making their return to the mainstream.
The early aughts were all about bright colors, happiness expressed literally via smiley faces and cartoon flowers, and guileless excitement. The vibe was young, fun, and imperfect, which is ideal when you’re mixing and matching trends on a budget. You don’t have to be decked in head-to-toe velour to bring Y2K to life. Getting your foot in the door of this trend is as easy as layering some cute beaded necklaces and slapping on a few pastel hair clips.
Because the vibe is so immediately recognizable, you really only need one or two pieces to add a layer of ‘00s fashion to your wardrobe. Y2K-esque jewelry and hair accessories are the fastest ways to infuse any look with a major dose of the year 2000, but you can also test the waters with a pair of platform slides — hello, Regina George — or a transparent neon mini purse.
Ahead, you’ll find 17 retro, Y2K accessories to keep you partying like it’s 2000 all summer long. Shop, scroll, and should you need some inspo on how to wear these early aughts-inspired staples, check out Elite Daily’s Going Home Issue cover shoot featuring Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, decked out in Y2K accessories, including one of the fun and affordable items below.
