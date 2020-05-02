10 Shows Like Outer Banks To Watch If You're Craving More Adventure

After Season 1 of Netflix's Outer Banks was released in April 2020, the hijinks pulled off by five mischievous North Carolina teens had viewers instantly locked in. When Season 2 premiered on July 30, it was official: Pogue life is the best life. If you breezed through both seasons too fast and are eagerly searching for more shows like Outer Banks, you're in luck. While there might only be one group of Pogues, there are lots of other series to scratch that OBX itch.

What makes the Netflix series such a hit isn't just the wildly attractive cast or the eternal summer vibes. It's the seemingly effortless mix of mystery, romance, and adventure. While plenty of other shows offer teen love triangles and hot guys with floppy hair (hello, Gossip Girl), Outer Banks is on a whole different level thanks to its added layers of murder, treasure hunting, and class commentary.

Since viewers are still waiting for news on whether Netflix will order a third season of Outer Banks, now's the perfect time to pick up a new show. Whether it's the paradise-like location, the loyal group of friends, the forbidden romance, or the heart-pounding scrapes with death, the components that make Outer Banks so coveted can be found in other rewatch-worthy series, as long as you know where to look.

01 Teenage Bounty Hunters Fraternal twin 16-year-olds team up with veteran bounty hunter for a very unconventional, yet epic, after-school job. Not only do they chase bad guys (big Pogue vibes), but they’re also busy eschewing the norms of their Southern community and hooking up with hotties, which will make you feel like you’re right back in the OBX. While there’s only one season of Teenage Bounty Hunters, it’s a fun watch when you’re in the mood for something gripping on Netflix.

02 Locke & Key Based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key follows the Locke siblings and their mother as they move into their ancestral home after their father’s death. The kids soon discover the home is full of keys that not only unlock some really cool stuff (like magic powers) but also may have the answers to their dad’s mysterious murder. So uh, keys? Check. Mysterious deaths? Check. Lots of suspense? Check, check, check. In March 2020, Netflix ordered a second season of the series, so the story is set to continue for at least another chapter.

03 Trinkets Based on the young adult novel by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith — who’s best known as a screenwriter for classics such as Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You, just to name a few —Trinkets is about the unlikely friendship between three very different teens who are all grappling with family drama, high school issues, and a shared interest in shoplifting. They might not be swiping gold, but the stakes feel just as high in this two-season Netflix series.

04 The Society Just like the Pogues, The Society's group of high school students are living a life of freedom. Unlike the Pogues, however, it's not because they're neglected — it's because the town’s adults have mysteriously gone missing. In addition to finding love and forming alliances, the mystery they're trying to solve is what happened to the rest of the population. It might not be treasure, but honestly? A hug from Mom might be worth $400 million in gold in this teen drama on Netflix.

05 Riverdale Easily one of today's most popular teen dramas, Riverdale is a modern take on the characters found in the Archie Comics. While the Core Four (Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead) gets involved with the usual TV shenanigans (hot hookups, high school conflicts, and a few musical numbers), there's plenty of mystery and dark secrets to keep adventurer-lovers hooked. They may not be finding treasure or exploring the sea, but the small-town vibe, close-knit community, and serious friendships are all on par with Outer Banks. New episodes air Wednesdays on The CW.

06 Elite Just like the Pogues, these working-class teens are trying to uncover a murder mystery, but instead of someone's father dying, it's one of their classmates. While the Elite group might be enrolled at an exclusive Spanish private school in this Netflix show, they're not total Kooks… but they’re def not Pogues either.

07 Bloodline Say hello to what could be Outer Banks' older, darker sibling. Released in 2015, Bloodline has all the hot and humid vibes of the Outer Banks, thanks to its Florida Keys location, and will immediately make you want to trade your sweats for a swimsuit. The three-season series covers everything from family to murder to economic divides to fights on boats — does that ring a bell, OBX fans? Watch it on Netflix and be prepared for a lot of heart-pounding moments.

08 The Vampire Diaries Centered around a high school girl who has feelings for two painfully hot immortal brothers, The Vampire Diaries is full of more than just teen crushes and early 2000s fashion. The small-town location, attractive cast, and one-of-a-kind obstacles make this an easy watch for anyone missing the Pogues. Plus, since the series sparked two spinoffs (The Originals and Legacies), both of which are also on Netflix, there's plenty to keep viewers busy in the Vampire Diaries universe.

09 Nancy Drew The queen of solving mysteries, the iconic Nancy Drew will fill any void you're feeling while fans wait for John B. and the rest of his gang to hopefully return for another season. While the characters of The CW’s show are slightly older (college-aged vs. high school), it's pretty clear the Pogues didn't stand for usual teen rules anyway, so the high-drama storylines have a similar feel — just, minus all the ghosts.

10 Ozark Located on the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Ozark has plenty of adrenaline-inducing moments to keep thrill-seekers fulfilled. With a waterfront locale, an average guy on a shady, money-making quest, and complicated matters of the heart, anyone looking to take the vibes of Outer Banks to the next level should dive into Ozark on Netflix.

What all these shows may lack in shirtless JJ moments, they make up for in danger, adventure, and edge-of-your-seat thrills.