Trinkets has officially swiped its biggest item yet: A second season on Netflix. The young adult series, which follows three teens who met in a mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting, was renewed for a second season on July 29, 2019, but the actual release date was kept well under-wraps. Now, Netflix finally announced the Trinkets Season 2 premiere date and it will be here way sooner than you might think.

The series is based on the young adult novel by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, who serves as an executive producer on the show. Smith is best known as a screenwriter for comedy classics such as Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s the Man, and The House Bunny; Trinkets serves as her first foray into television rather than movies. The show is about the unlikely friendship between misfit Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), outsider Moe (Kiana Madeira), and the seemingly perfect Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell), all of whom are grappling with family drama, high school issues, and a shared interest in shoplifting.

On July 22, Netflix released word that the second season of Trinkets will hit Netflix on August 25. While this is great news for fans, it does come with a bit of a bummer: Season 2 will also be the last season of the show, meaning the end is very near. Netflix announced the final season's premiere date with a brief clip of Elodie, Moe, and Tabitha riding on scooters together.

As for what fans can expect from the second and final season of Trinkets, it's still a mystery. Given that this will be the show's last season, you can bet it will be even more intense and dramatic than Season 1, but the cast and crew have not revealed any details about where the story will go just yet.

The last moments of the Season 1 finale should give fans an idea of what Season 2 will focus on, though. The debut season ended with a major cliffhanger for each character, which likely foreshadows each of their Season 2 storylines. Spoiler alert: Don't read on unless you've watched the Trinkets Season 1 finale. For Elodie, the new season will see her more alone than ever after she ran away from home to avoid being sent to a treatment facility. Likewise, Tabitha is also facing serious repercussions after stealing Brady's car, and Moe has started slipping down a dangerous road after stealing a bottle of tequila in the finale.

Get ready for Trinkets Season 2 to wrap up Elodie, Moe, and Tabitha's stories when it hits Netflix on Aug. 25.