You may be a long-time follower of astrology, but it may have gotten past you that each zodiac sign has a body part that goes with their sign, or a body part that has some "trigger points," so to speak. Basically, in ancient times, doctors believed each zodiac sign held influence over a certain part of your body, which could mean that you might feel pain or have medical complications in those areas — completely unrelated to how your body looks, of course. While I’m not suggesting that astrology can replace medical science, it’s still rather interesting to delve deeper into where these associations originate from and what they mean.

To be completely clear, no one truly knows for sure. The earliest text about astrology was written by Marcus Manilius, a poet and astrologer who authored Astronomica, a poem in five texts that outlined the practice of astrology in medicine and in spiritual practice sometime around the early first century (circa 30–40 AD). It’s in this work that the relationship between body parts and the zodiac was first mentioned.

While traditional medical practitioners might not agree that these associations have any bearing on your body, astrologers like myself say that body parts most definitely have a connection with the zodiac. In fact, these body parts can shed more light on the symbolic meanings behind each zodiac sign and how they function. After all, the experience of having a body goes far beyond the realm of science. At the end of the day, your relationship with your body is yours and yours alone. Astrology can help you refine that relationship.

Without further ado, here are the zodiac body parts, in all their glory:

Aries: Head, Brain, And Eyes Maskot/Getty Images Since Aries is known as the baby of the zodiac, the body part that's known to be most sensitive for them are their noggins. As the stereotype goes, Aries run into things head first. (After all, they are ruled by the ram, which is an animal that’s known for fighting with its head). So next time you meet an Aries who’s a little bit too headstrong, you’ll know where they get it from.

Taurus: Throat, Neck, And Vocal Cords Taurus rules over the neck, which includes the vocal cords and thyroid gland. That’s one reason why they're also known to be fantastic singers. (Think Adele, Lizzo, and Kelly Clarkson.) So, if you're a Taurus and you’re feeling a little bit bummed out, maybe write a song about it. After all, Taurus is ruled by Venus, which means beauty comes so naturally to them.

Gemini: Arms, Lungs, Hands, And Nervous System You may know a Gemini who talks so much with their hands, it's like they're fluent in their own special sign language. They’re also an incredibly tactile zodiac sign and can use their hands to build, solve, and create things. When it comes to their nervous system, Geminis do tend to worry a lot, especially when they aren't keeping busy.

Cancer: Chest, Breast, And Stomach Cancers rule over the chest, breast, and stomach, which explains why Cancers are so inherently caring and nurturing. They are a maternal sign, nestled in the fourth house of the zodiac, which rules over home and family. Is it any wonder they’re associated with the stomach, which craves comfort food? Or the breast, which literally feeds babies?

Leo: Heart, Spine, Spinal Column, And Upper Back Rachele Mainardi/EyeEm/Getty Images Leos are the sign of the lion with a brave heart. This is one of the most creative and entertaining signs in the zodiac, so is it any wonder they wear their heart on their sleeve? They’re also incredibly brave, which definitely means Leo has a “spine” while more cowardly people may be somewhat “spineless.”

Virgo: Digestive System, Intestines, And Spleen Virgo is the zodiac sign that’s literally ruled by health and sustenance. Is it any wonder they’re ruled by the part of the body that’s most sensitive to toxic food? If you’re a Virgo, you might be extra conscientious of what you put into your body (and the fact that you’re literally ruled by the digestive system is a good thing to blame that on).

Libra: Kidneys, Skin, Lower Back, And Buttocks Though this might seem a little all over the place, when you consider a Libra's desire for balance, all of these body parts play a major part in that. Libras’ quest to create balance in their lives can become so obsessive that they can lose the balance within, and that imbalance will most likely create a problem in one of these areas. However, skin certainly does make sense, as Libras are famed for their beauty, so of course the Libra body part would be a sensual one.

Scorpio: Reproductive System And Sexual Organs Scorpios are incredibly sexual beings. I bet you already knew that, because sexuality is basically associated with Scorpios at this point. Scorpios are all about pleasure and intimacy, so it only makes sense that they would rule over the body part that’s connected to both of these things.

Sagittarius: Hips, Thighs, And Liver Tomas Rodriguez/Getty Images Sagittarians likes to party as much as they like to explore. They're always out and about, on the move, looking for answers, and searching for new philosophies. As they’re exploring the great beyond, they might use their hips to dance up a storm, their thighs to travel great distances, and their livers to process all the exotic cuisines they’re tasting.

Capricorn: Joints And Skeletal System Capricorn, you old goat. Your sign is constantly pushing itself to aim higher, to reach the top. The problem is you try to carry the world on your shoulders with you, and after all, your shoulders are part of your skeletal system. Capricorns are all about creating a solid foundation before executing a plan, and what would your body be without your bones and joints? A whole lot of mush, that’s what.

Aquarius: Ankles And Circulatory System Aquarians can be a nervous sign, although their nervousness is more of an outward kind, being that their bodies can’t always keep up with the activity of their minds. The ankles are the joint that connects the entire upper body to the feet, which connect the body to the earth, and like the ankles, an Aquarian is like a human go-between for life on earth and in space. Is it any wonder Aquarius is the most extra terrestrial sign of all? They might as well be interpreting signals from faraway planets.