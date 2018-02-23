Have you ever slept with someone who made you feel so good, you forgot how to formulate sentences by the time they were done? You know, that lover who transported you to outer space, made your eyes roll back into your head while you felt your orgasm spread throughout your entire being? You could feel stars in your fingertips and ecstasy in your toes. You've never moaned so loud in your life. No matter how that relationship worked out, whether they were a one-night stand or your partner for three years, they left an indelible mark on you. It's highly likely that they were one of the most sexual zodiac signs, and if you haven't slept with one of them yet, you definitely should at least once in your lifetime.

This is not to say that other signs aren't capable of being miracle workers in bed. It's just that sexual prowess tends to come more naturally to three signs: Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio (with Leo and Virgo as close runners-up). If your sexual partner’s Mars sign — which reveals how you deal with passion, desire, lust, and your most erotic tendencies — happens to be part of the aforementioned trio, you'll also notice their particularly awesome abilities between the sheets.

I won’t mention the three worst zodiac signs in bed, because truth be told, they’re all wonderfully passionate in their own way. But I'm sure you're eager as hell to find out more about the most sexually gifted signs of all, so I'll get right to the point:

Aries: The Wild Animal

When an Aries wants something, they want it now — that includes whoever it is they feel like dragging into the bedroom and making love to like there's no tomorrow. They'll pursue you like you're the sexiest person who ever lived, like they'll explode if they don't get their hands on you. You'll feel so desired, you won't be able to say no.

They're known for throwing you on the closest available surface and knocking down everything until there's broken glass everywhere. They won't care. The only thing on their mind is you. While they're not known for a long and slow build-up of foreplay, their wild, sweaty, and roaring fury as they ride you will make up for it. Sex with an Aries is more thrilling than a roller coaster ride and it's bound to be one of the most unforgettable experiences of your life.

Taurus: The Pleasure Giver

Unlike Aries, Taureans adore foreplay. This sign is beautifully in tune with all five of the human senses and they'll make sure you're titillated in all areas. They'll caress your skin until it's on fire, kiss you until your lips are bruised, dirty talk you until your imagination is running wild, and they'll look at you like you're the most magnificent creature they've ever laid eyes on. All of this will push you so far over the edge, you'll be begging them to have sex with you already.

When they do, it's the most satisfying experience there is. They've turned you on to the point of oblivion and they definitely won't leave you hanging. Sex with a Taurus leaves you feeling replenished in so many ways, like you were a mess before they lovingly put you back together, one tongue movement at a time.

Scorpio: The Inventor Of Orgasms

Scorpios are famous for their abilities in bed, I probably don't even have to tell you that they're the most sexual sign of all the zodiac. I know a few people who might talk about their Scorpio ex like they were the worst person in the world, but they simply can't help but sigh when remembering how mind-blowing and life-changing the sex was.

Scorpios contain just as much emotion as they do ambition, and they pour both of those qualities into their sexual experience, making for the most intense ride of your life. They're also psychic about your needs, delving deep into the corners of your soul and unearthing all your secret desires, only to deliver them with astonishing talent. They never allow a sexual encounter to be an underwhelming one, giving their partners everything they have as though this is their last night alive. Capable of soft and romantic sex as much as they are of a tumultuous and rough frenzy, they'll provide you with exactly what you've been aching for.