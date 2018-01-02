Your Mars Sign Meaning Reveals A Lot About Your Sexual Needs, So Take Notes

If you’re looking to the stars for answers to all your burning questions about sex, it’s time to examine your Mars sign meaning. Ruling over our most carnal impulses, Mars reveals how you deal with passion, desire, lust, and most enticingly, your erotic tendencies beneath the sheets. From a warm smoldering all the way to a volcanic eruption, Mars is always there, guiding you through your most indulgent moments. In essence, Mars strips you down and exposes the animal you really are. The animal that lives within us all, just waiting for the chance to roar with wild fury. Now, what type of animal are you in bed?

If you've ever had a wild sexual compatibility with someone who you're not necessarily supposed to get along with according to your sun signs, your Mars compatibility could be the reason why. Every Mars sign has different needs when it comes to sex. Some might need to have an emotional connection, and others could feel the connection with anyone, as long as they're the one in control. If you don’t know what your Mars sign is, input your time, date, and place of birth into this calculator and then read on for all the delicious details you never knew about your naughty self.

Mars in Aries

There is no Mars sign more easily aroused than Aries. They’re fiercely addicted to the chase and if they’ve got their eyes on you, it won’t be long before you know it. Their attention span is just as fickle, so remember that it might not last. They prefer sex when it’s wild, without inhibitions, and fast. This is not a sign that enjoys a long, graceful period of foreplay. They’d prefer to get right to the f*cking and when they do, there’s no holding them back. Sex with them will likely leave both partners bruised, hair-tangled, and aching with raw desire.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, or Libra would be able to keep up with their whirlwind.

Mars in Taurus

A Mars sign in Taurus allows passion to build slowly, naturally, and steadily without ever taking their mind off the goal. This is a sign that will appreciate their partner with all five of their senses, leaving no corner of them untouched. They also prefer a consistent partner to lavish in. For them, sex is to be enjoyed like a fine wine, with each sip captivating and savored, but also reserved for only the most perfect moments. This is not a sign that will likely enjoy a quickie in the car. They want to build a home between your legs and live there for a while.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, or Scorpio would be perfect for their luxurious care.

Mars in Gemini

The most intellectual of Mars signs, Gemini is obsessed with dirty talk. They love buttering their partner up with raunchy, yet passionate word play. To them, sex is a bit of a game. The more clever you are when stimulating their mind, the faster they’ll want to unbutton your pants. They’re also the best kissers and could spend hours making out, teasing, and tantalizing you all the while. This is not a sign that enjoys sex unless their imaginations are running wild with it. They want poetry interlaced with their orgasms.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Gemini, Aquarius, Libra, or Sagittarius would have just enough wit to get their libido going.

Mars in Cancer

For a Mars sign in Cancer, desire and emotions are rarely mutually exclusive. Sex is symbolic of what both partners mean to each other, making them the most protective and sentimental of Mars signs. This sign doesn’t want to f*ck just anyone either. You must really be different if they want their tongue all over you. In order for them to truly lose themselves in sex, they need reassurance that their partner is completely devoted to them. It’s worth it though. Sex with them will feel like you’re the only two people left in the world.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces, or Capricorn will dive right into their romantic world.

Mars in Leo

A Mars sign in Leo wants to be utterly worshipped by their partner. Prideful of their abilities in bed, they’ll leave no stone unturned until they’re positive they’re the best you’ve ever had. This is an ostentatious sign that would be turned on by the thought of the upstairs neighbor hearing the sound of your moans. They’d probably ask you to moan louder, to scream their name. Possessive in nature, they’re not likely to want to keep your liaisons a secret. They’ll brag to everyone about how much you turn them on.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Leo, Aries, Sagittarius, or Aquarius would be able to match their fire.

Mars in Virgo

The most selfless of Mars signs, Virgo will take the time to study and learn their partners every need, then spoil them rotten. For them, sex is less about themselves and more about their partner, which they their take time to choose. They can’t go around giving their undivided attention to just anyone. This is not a sign that enjoys meaningless or flashy sex and would rather have a private world they can escape to with their partner, where they can both explore their most vulnerable desires in peace.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn, or Pisces would be a perfect candidate for their generosity in bed.

Mars in Libra

A Mars in Libra is the very essence of harmony when it comes to sex. They’ll be chivalrous and romantic during courtship, but once they get you into the bedroom, prepare to be met with a savage frenzy of pent-up desire. A perfect balance of wild and refined, you’ll get the best of both worlds with them. This sign has a need for symmetry and they don’t want to do all the giving, nor all the taking because they get off on both. They want their partner to be on the same page and believe that sex should never leave one of them yearning for more.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Libra, Gemini, Aquarius, or Aries would be the perfect fit for their balanced eroticism.

Mars in Scorpio

There is no Mars sign more famous for its sexuality than Scorpio. In a way, their multifaceted libido contains a little of each sign, making them capable of all kinds of sexual impulses. Mysterious by nature, you won’t always know which Scorpio you’re gonna get, but you’ll never be in the dark about their intensity. They can get you wet by simply looking into your eyes. This is not a sign that enjoys sex if their partner isn’t serious about it. For them, sex must be deep, passionate, and extraordinary. They give it their all, like it’s the last time they’ll ever have sex.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Scorpio, Cancer, Pisces, or Taurus would be perfect for their powerful sex drive.

Mars in Sagittarius

A Mars in Sagittarius has a direct, yet whimsical and innocent approach to sex. Fooling around and making each other laugh serves as ideal foreplay. Preferring not to intellectualize things nor romanticize them, they treat sex like a fun and lively exploration, retaining their childlike wonder all through-out. Don’t underestimate their friskiness, though. Their innocence will take their partner back in time to the lusty days of their youth, when they first discovered sex. Their playful honesty helps you forget that sex was ever something to be ashamed of.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Sagittarius, Aries, Leo, or Gemini will appreciate their fun-loving style in bed.

Mars in Capricorn

A Mars in Capricorn tends to value security, consistency, and wisdom from their sexual partner. They’re most attracted to someone more experienced, someone they can learn from. This makes being told what to do and being dominated in bed a fierce turn-on. They also need to know that they’re taken care of and won’t stand for a partner who’s eye wanders for even a second. It’s a straightforward approach they have to sex but it’s not without a hopelessly powerful depth. Sex with them is an intense, beyond-this-world connection.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo, or Cancer would be willing to disappear into their deep world.

Mars in Aquarius

There is no Mars sign more elusive and mysterious than Aquarius. Their style is more detached, aloof, and secretive than any other’s, which can turn you on to the point of oblivion or totally drive you insane. The reason for this is that they tend to find the hot-and-cold mind game beyond sexy, making them ideal when it comes to role-play or any other kinky endeavors that don’t require a huge emotional commitment. Although they run from dependency, there is no sign more willing to experiment with your craziest fantasies.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Aquarius, Gemini, Libra, or Leo would be willing to play their seductive mind games.

Mars in Pisces

Pisces is the most spiritually developed of Mars signs. With a highly sensitive intuition, they sense their partner’s sexual needs without a word. Self-sacrificing and generous in bed, they often go with the flow of whatever their partner craves, setting aside their own needs. Forgiving by nature, if their partner decides they don’t want to sleep with them anymore, they’ll peacefully respect their decision. This can be infuriating for partners who really want them to fight harder for them. Regardless, they provide a dreamy and transcendent sexual experience.

A sexual partner with their Mars sign in Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio, or Virgo would be adore their magical touch.