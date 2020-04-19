Sensual and pleasure-seeking, it doesn't get more Venusian than Taurus. But before I reveal what Taurus' ruling planet means, and how it resonates with its zodiac archetype, let's take a closer look at the divine order of the zodiac wheel. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and this is especially true in astrology.

Amidst kicking off a new astrological cycle — during the spring equinox every year — Aries' cardinal fires inspire the collective to move forward and ignite the Mars-ruled warrior within. Once the sun enters Taurus, however, things start slowing down and the initial momentum of "springing forward" decreases. Governed by luscious Venus, Taurus' fixed earth has everything to do with indulging in the delicious senses. For instance, if Aries brings the first spark of life, Taurus teaches you how to become acclimated with the physical "blooming life" all around you.

Taurus season wants you to stop and smell the roses, literally and figuratively; its Venusian essence highlights the beauty in being fully present in order to indulge in the pleasures of life. When something is considered "Venusian," it's essentially lathered in all things Venus. Still wondering why Taurus and Venus are so similar?

Shutterstock

Who Is Venus And What Is Her Role In Astrology?

The brightest star in the solar system, Venus, the glimmering "Morning Star," is the second-closest planet to the sun and named after goddess Aphrodite. Also known as the goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite (Venus) was born after Cronus (Saturn) castrated his father Uranus' genitals and they fell into the sea, as per GreekMythology.com. The goddess emerged from the waters, fully grown and more beautiful than anyone had ever seen. A symbol of sacred abundance, it was Venus who brought fertility to the baron earth.

The role of Venus in astrology is quite similar. Charming and blessed with divine prosperity, wherever the planet of love goes a trail of butterflies follows. Venus is a symbol of love, relationships, value, and self-esteem; she is the celestial creatrix of aesthetics, beauty, money, pleasure, and unique talents. For instance, your natal Venus placement can determine the areas in life where you thrive financially, and where you're most charismatic. It can also determine your love language along with what makes you most attractive.

More importantly, Venus is a representation of your value and sense of self-worth; she is your self-confidence, as much as she is your sense of security. What brings you pleasure? What makes you feel comfortable? What do you do for fun? When you fall in love, what's the first thing you notice? Everything from your individual aesthetic and feminine appeal, to your spending habits and money-making abilities, is all thanks to the planet Venus.

Are you even surprised Venus is Taurus' planetary ruler? After all, this is especially true when you think about famous Taureans in Hollywood and their one-of-a-kind beauty and unique talents. (i.e. Adele, Janet Jackson, Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Megan Fox, Rosario Dawson, to name a few.)

FYI, Venus also rules Libra. The only difference is, Libra is an air sign, which means Venus expresses her beauty, grace, and charms in an "airy" way. Remember, air is communication and socially conscious, which is why Libras typically thrive via social gatherings when they're able to make connections.

Taurus, on the other hand, is an earth sign and a symbol of your physical reality, which is why the essence of luscious Venus is pretty much alive and breathing when in the sensual sign of Taurus. Taurus also has everything to do with financial stability and luxury, which has everything to do with Venus.