When it all comes down to it, astrology is just a study on the way the energy of the cosmos impacts your life and the world you live in. Although it can appear like a conundrum of zodiac signs, glyphs, planets, and degrees, it's really that simple. But before you can begin deciphering the nuances, complexities, and deeper meanings, there's no better place to start than with the four elements. In astrology, each zodiac sign is associated with one of the following: fire, earth, water, or air. And, if you want to know a secret, fire signs are often the wildest, most expressive, and hardest to contain. What is a fire sign, exactly? If you were born under the sign of Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, then you know all about the flame that never stops crackling inside of you.

However, just because you were born with your sun in a fire sign doesn't mean you're completely made of fire. Your birth chart contains every single element, but chances are you harbor a lot more of one element than the others. If you're someone who lives with a lot of fire energy in your chart, you're someone who loves making a creative impact on the rest of the world. You can't help but shout your feelings from the rooftops. You're unafraid of being on stage, baring your soul for all the world to see. While others might repress their emotions and feel tepid about what excites them, fire signs can't stand the thought of living a life without passion. If I had to pick only one phrase to associate with fire signs, it would be "carpe diem" because fire signs know from deep inside their bones that life is meant to be lived.

To learn more about the people under this passionate, creative, and energetic element, here's everything you need to know about fire signs:

Aries: The Initiator, The Fighter, And The Go-Getter

Aries jumpstarts the entire zodiac cycle and that alone should say a lot about this cardinal zodiac sign. Think of Aries as a fireball of energy pushing everything forward. Ruled by Mars — planet of combat and aggression — this zodiac sign is not screwing around when it has its eyes on something. If you were born with Aries placements, you're someone who goes with your gut, lets nothing stand in the way of what you desire, and rarely ever second-guesses yourself.

Leo: The Creative, The Romantic, And The Hero

Only one zodiac sign is ruled by the sun and it just so happens to be Leo. Is there any celestial body that attracts more attention than the sun? Leo is just as glamorous and noticeable. Leo has no problem having all eyes on them because this fixed fire sign flaunts their creative energy for all the world to see. Of all the fire signs, Leo tends to have the most romantic and artistic perspective on life. They cling to their ideals and radiate their values wherever they go. If you were born with Leo placements, you're the star of your very own show.

Sagittarius: The Philosopher, The Adventurer, And The Seeker

Sagittarius is the mutable fire sign and their passion for life often changes shape and adapts to new forms. Think of Sagittarius as a spark that catches fire while the wind whisks them away. Wherever the adventure may be, Sagittarius is already en route. The ultimate way of life for this zodiac sign is to garner as much experience as they can. If you were born with Sagittarius placements, you likely spend most of your time daydreaming about visiting every country on earth and tasting every cuisine at your disposal. You always want to expand your worldview.