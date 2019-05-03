Chances are if I say the phrase "natural-born leader who takes charge at any opportunity," you probably immediately think of a few people in your life who fit this descriptor. They're the kind of people who spearhead and pioneer movements, encourage you to take things to the next level, and serve as a motivating force behind any team effort. These courageous people? They were probably all born under a cardinal zodiac sign. And what are the cardinal zodiac signs, exactly? They're Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. All you really need to know is that their presence is the spark that starts something beautiful and new. If you're looking for a breath of fresh air, these zodiac signs have it.

You've probably heard the terms "cardinal sign," "fixed sign," and "mutable sign" at some point while reading your horoscope or investigating something astrologically. What these strange words symbolize is the essence of energy that each zodiac sign contains, which is why they're known as a zodiac sign's "quality." Interestingly enough, the reason cardinal signs are such initiators and forward thinkers is because they each launch the beginning of an astronomical season. When the sun enters a cardinal sign, you've closed the doors on one chapter and jumped headfirst into a new journey. This energy is brand spanking new and a whole lot exciting, which captures the energy that cardinal signs bring to the table.

If you're a cardinal sign, you hate waiting for things to happen naturally. Stagnancy is your worst fear and you will always take matters into your own hands. Your motto? "Make it happen."

Aries: A Blast Of Powerful And Motivating Energy

Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel and they epitomize cardinal energy immaculately. When the sun enters Aries, spring has officially begun, launching not only the season of budding blooms and new beginnings, but the entire astrological year. Being the fire sign that they are, Aries is completely unstoppable when they've got their eyes on the mark. They're not afraid to fight for what they believe in and unapologetically stand up for themselves. An Aries knows exactly who they are and they exude this fierce self-confidence with a primal purity. They have the guts to go where no one has gone before.

Cancer: A Loving Force Guiding Everyone Forward

You might be surprised to find out that cozy and cuddly Cancer is a cardinal sign, but they definitely are. When the sun enters Cancer, summer has finally begun, and Cancer, despite being so empathetic and sensitive, are necessary initiators in the astrological wheel. The reason one tends to forget that Cancer is cardinal is because of our society's perspective of what leadership looks like. It's easy to forget that leadership also involves compassion and tender, loving care. Think of Cancer as a motherly figure reminding you that you're important and capable of anything.

Libra: A Burst Of Fresh And Innovative Ideas

When the sun enters Libra, summer has come to an end and autumn is underway. Are you surprised that balanced, harmonious, and cooperative Libra is cardinal? You shouldn't be. Because Libra is a mediating energy that brings us all into agreement, Libra gets everyone on board for something new. Since Libra is an air sign, their motivating force comes from the mind, and they're famous for coming up with all the right ideas at just the right moment. Unlike Aries, which leads by force, Libra taps into your imagination and inspires you to intellectually move forward. Libra is about leveling up, mentally.

Capricorn: A Serious Leader Who Plans Accordingly

When you think Capricorn, don't you automatically think of a fierce and authoritative leader? They're the boss of astrology and this is why they exude cardinal energy. When the sun enters Capricorn, so has winter, and Capricorn leads with the same serious and calculating power that is required to survive the harshest season of them all. Being an earth sign, Capricorn leads with practicality, reason, and longterm goals in mind. This zodiac sign comes up with a plan and delegates responsibility amongst their community with swift ease. Leave it to them to concoct a strategy for success.