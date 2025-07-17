The secret is officially out. Starbucks just released four off-the-menu drinks, and for a limited time, fans can get these special creations through the app with customizations like cookie crumbles and popping pearls.

Starbucks is basically making its “secret menu” not so secret anymore, and to find these specialty sips, just look under the “offers” tab in the app. Once you’ve found one you want to try, click on the “details” button, followed by “order now” for a grande size to be added to your cart. If you’re ordering in store, ask for the following customizations:

Cookies On Top — Order a grande cold brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and cookie crumbles on top.

Dragonfruit Glow-Up — Order a grande blended Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher with peach juice, and top it off with a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Lemon, Tea, & Pearls — Order a grande iced black tea with lemonade and raspberry-flavored popping pearls.

Just Add White Mocha — Order a grande Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with two pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and top it off with a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Fans can also submit their own favorite secret menu drinks for a chance to win up to $30,000. From now through July 20, enter your go-to customizations into the secret menu contest. Four finalists will have their drinks featured on the Starbucks app from Aug. 18-25, and get $5,000. Starting Aug. 18, fans can then vote for their fave of the four on Starbucks’ IG, and that winner will get an additional $25,000. If you think you have a great off-the-menu idea, this is your chance to make it official.

Until then, find some inspo from Starbucks’ debut secret menu. Below, you’ll find my own ranking of each sip and which one I’ll be ordering again ASAP:

The Cookies On Top ($8)

This was probably the least exciting of the customizations, because the only thing that was different were the cookie crumbles. As much as I wanted this to be a cookies and cream cold brew, the crumbles didn’t have a strong flavor so it tasted like a regular Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew — which is cheaper.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Dragonfruit Glow-Up ($8)

My drink wasn’t as pink as the one displayed on the Starbucks app, so I think I got more of the peach juice than the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher. While the dragonfruit refresher would have made my sip more Insta-worthy, I didn’t mind having my bevvy be more peach-forward. In fact, this tasted like peaches and cream with the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top. If you’re a fan of the gummies, you’ll love this refreshing blended sip for the summer.

Rating: 4.75 out of 5

The Lemon, Tea, & Pearls ($6)

This one is for boba tea fans and anyone who doesn’t have a huge sweet tooth. I was worried the raspberry pearls would be overpowering, but they just added a subtle fruit flavor to the black tea. I’m more of a milk tea girlie, so I would want to try this without the lemonade and instead add a splash of cream. However, I highly recommend it, especially for sipping at a picnic or on the porch in the summer. Just make sure to grab a large straw to stir everything together and get the pearls at the bottom.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Just Add White Mocha ($8)

I’m low-key obsessed with this secret menu sip that tastes just like Starbucks’ coffee cake. It’s like a dessert, but has a strong espresso flavor to balance out the sweetness. My barista also added a sprinkling of cinnamon on top that really helped to nail its coffee-cake flavor with extra spice. I can’t wait to get this again, especially now that I’m ready for fall to be here.

Rating: 5 out of 5