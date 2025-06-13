There’s nothing quite like sipping a cold drink on a warm day. Knowing that, Betty Booze just launched two vodka iced teas to its lineup so you have something new in your cooler rotation this summer.

This is the first time that Blake Lively’s beverage brand has introduced vodka-based cocktails, after specializing in sparkling tequila and bourbon drinks like the Tequila With Smokey Pineapple — aka my favorite from last summer. In a press release, Lively says, “Our new Vodka Iced Teas are summer in a can — real tea, real fruit juice, clean spirits, and zero artificial anything.” For its first two flavors, Betty Booze chose Meyer lemonade and passion fruit — which fans can shop in a four-pack on BettyBooze.com or in stores like Total Wine & More and BevMo.

“Whether you're at a BBQ, a beach hang, or just spending time at home, our new Vodka Teas are made from recipes created in my home, by hand, built to share and enjoy,” says Lively.

As a fan of the brand’s previous RTD cocktails and someone who was raised in the South, I was excited to try Betty Booze’s vodka iced teas and see if they truly are summer-worthy. Here is my honest review:

Betty Booze’s Vodka Iced Tea + Meyer Lemonade

Initial thoughts: Unlike Betty Booze’s sparkling tequila and bourbon drinks, these vodka iced teas are non-carbonated, which is what I noticed first. I love a bubbly drink in the summer, but this was super refreshing regardless.

Pros: This is so natural-tasting that I really felt like I was drinking an Arnold Palmer I made at home. I tried an original 24-ounce Twisted Tea (ABV: 5%) to compare its taste to the 12-ounce Betty Booze vodka iced tea (ABV: 4.5%), and preferred the Meyer lemonade flavor because of how fresh it was. You also can’t taste the alcohol at all in the Betty Booze drinks, which made sipping so much easier.

Cons: These aren’t super sweet. I’m from Florida and was raised on sweet tea, so I would categorize Betty Booze’s drink under the unsweetened tea umbrella. The lemonade adds something to the flavor profile, but it’s so subtle. If you’re hoping for an “in your face” sweet tea, you won’t find that here. However, the subtlety makes it more universal — you can always add sugar, but you can’t take it away.

Overall thoughts: This is a fresh sip that I can’t wait to enjoy poolside with my besties.

Rating: 4.5 out 5

Betty Booze’s Vodka Iced Tea + Passion Fruit

Initial thoughts: Again, not bubbly and subtly sweet — but there is a delicious passion fruit flavor in the background.

Pros: Lemon in tea is nothing groundbreaking, so I was thrilled to try this passion fruit twist. The flavor actually reminded me of Arizona’s green tea. The nostalgic taste brought me back to grabbing a cold can from a NYC bodega in the summer to cool off.

Cons: Still lacks that sweetness factor, so if you’re looking for a strong passion fruit presence, you may be disappointed.

Overall thoughts: This feels like a game changer, and I hope more RTD canned cocktails take after Betty Booze’s natural and fresh taste moving forward. I hope everyone knows I will be bringing a pack of the passion fruit cans to all the picnics, barbecues, and outdoor movie screenings I get invited to this summer.

Rating: 5 out 5