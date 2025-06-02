Tom Holland is celebrating his birthday this year by giving fans a new IPA to try from BERO. The non-alcoholic beer brand founded by the Spider-Man star in 2024 has an all-new West Coast IPA, the Double Tasty, which is available now on BERObrewing.com.

The Double Tasty is a hop-forward IPA joining BERO’s existing lineup of Noon Wheat, Kingston Golden Pils, and Edge Hill Hazy IPA. The all-new flavor, according to the press release, is brewed with Colorado malts and three hops — Mosaic, El Dorado, and Cascade — to create a non-alcoholic beer with notes of citrus and pine.

Holland founded BERO as a way to enjoy premium beers while continuing on his “sobriety journey.” “To already be expanding our lineup with Double Tasty feels surreal in the best way, but also really natural for what we set out to achieve,” Holland said. “We want to offer people more — not just in the quantity of beers to choose from, but in life.”

As a fan of BERO’s first collection, I was excited to try the new Double Tasty ahead of its launch. Here is my honest review of Tom Holland’s West Coast IPA:

The Double Tasty Is For The Hops Lovers

Bero

Unlike Holland, whose love of beer inspired him to create BERO, I wasn’t much of a drinker before trying the initial collection when it launched last October. However, I quickly became a huge fan of the brand and its refreshing and high-quality flavors. Now, I regularly crack open a can of Noon Wheat (my favorite of the three) with dinner.

One of the reasons I really love BERO is that it isn’t too hoppy or bitter. The Double Tasty, however, was created to be hop-forward, so I wasn’t immediately sold upon my first sip. If you are a lover of bitter and herbal-tasting beers, you’ll want to stock up on this light and citrusy flavor for summer picnics and lounging by the pool on a hot day.

Rachel Chapman

As much as I continue to prefer a more subtle Noon Wheat or Kingston Golden Pils, I found myself starting to enjoy the Double Tasty after the initial hops shock and would give it a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars. It is really refreshing and I can taste the citrus, so hops lovers would probably give this the full 5 rating.

The other IPA in BERO’s lineup is the Edge Hill Hazy IPA, which has more of a darker, malt-like taste. So, if I had to pick an IPA to drink, I’d go with the Double Tasty for spring and summer and the Edge Hill Hazy IPA for fall and winter.

Tom’s Double Tasty Is Personal

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Each BERO flavor is named after something in Holland’s life, like his dog and hometown, and the Double Tasty is no different. The West Coast IPA has Californian roots, but also traces back to Britain. Both locations have become home to Holland, who splits his time between the UK and Los Angeles. Double Tasty happens to be the phrase “he’s always used with close friends” as well, and the beer launches right after his birthday, June 1, so this is an especially personal brew for the MCU actor.

If you’re a fan and want to celebrate Holland’s birthday with a beer that means a lot to him, you can order a $14 single-flavor six-pack of Double Tasty online along with an all-new $29 four-flavor variety 12-pack of the entire lineup. You’ll also find Double Tasty in retailers nationwide in the coming months, including Amazon, Sprouts, BevMo, Erewhon, and Total Wine with Target being the first to carry the new flavor.