Ever since rumors of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement first began in January, fans have been clamoring for updates about the couple’s future wedding. Fortunately, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach decided to share some updates about the nuptials during a red carpet interview in April.

A little reminder: Tomdaya got engaged between Christmas and New Year’s, with rumors of their engagement gaining traction in early January after Zendaya sported a diamond ring at the Golden Globes. “They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Tom and Zendaya had discussed marriage over the years, but Zendaya had no idea he was planning to propose.”

The insider also made it clear that the couple was in no rush to get down the aisle. “It’s far too soon to start thinking about any of that yet. They’re still celebrating the exciting news,” the Page Six source added.

A few days later, Holland’s dad, Dominic Holland, confirmed the engagement in a Patreon blog post. “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared,” he wrote on Jan. 10. “He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

“I am completely confident they will make a successful union,” Dominic added in the post.

Since the initial engagement news, updates have been few and far between. Here’s everything to know so far about Zendaya and Holland’s wedding.

Zendaya’s Stylist Is “Involved”

Zendaya is a style icon, so it’s only right that her future wedding dress will live up to the hype. It does not sound like any final decisions about wedding wardrobe have been made yet, but on April 8, Roach confirmed that he’ll be “involved.”

At the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles, E! asked Roach if he is planning to “help out with the wedding dress.” He replied, “Of course.”

Don’t Expect The Nuptials Until 2026

During the interview, Roach also hinted at Zendaya and Holland’s future wedding date — and according to him, it will not be anytime soon. “It's far away,” he told E!. “They're both making a bunch of movies this year, and there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets. I'm resting up for 2026. But the wedding, you know...”

Sounds like a 2026 wedding date is in the cards for Tomdaya.