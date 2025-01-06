It’s looking like Spider-Man and MJ may have taken things to the next level. At the Jan. 5 Golden Globes, Zendaya wore a sparkling ring on her left ring finger, stirring speculation about a potential engagement to Tom Holland.

Zendaya flaunted the diamond ring on the red carpet, posing so it was clearly visible throughout the night. And unlike the rest of her jewelry for the award show, this ring was not listed as an item from Bulgari in the brand’s Instagram post about Zendaya’s look. Bulgari’s caption read, “Global Brand Ambassador @zendaya exudes elegance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, wearing a Bvlgari High Jewelry necklace with an oval paraiba tourmaline and 48 carats of diamonds, paired with a matching ring and earrings.” The brand made no mention of Zendaya’s *other* ring.

Fans are taking this ring as a sign that Zendaya and Holland could be engaged. “im sorry zendaya is too pr trained to wear a ring like that on THAT specific finger if it wasn’t a legit engagement ring idk,” one wrote about the rumors on X, formerly called Twitter. Another wrote, “Not saying this is an engagement ring but Zendaya and Tom getting engaged without ‘announcing’ it seems very on brand.”

Plus, in videos and photos from the evening, it looks like Zendaya is showing the ring to her A-list friends. “ZENDAYA SHOWING THE RING TO AMAY PASCAL WTFFFFF,” one fan responded on X after seeing a clip of Zendaya greeting Pascal. Other fans looked closer at a video of Zendaya and Ayo Edebiri hugging at the award show. “now THAT is the look and hug you give your best friend when you see their engagement ring!!” they wrote.

Zendaya has not addressed these engagement rumors, but when a similar situation came up in September 2023, she did not hold back. ICYMI, after Zendaya posted a selfie on Instagram, fans thought her pearl ring could be an engagement ring. “I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!” Zendaya responded to fans at the time.

Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021, but they’ve been working together for much longer. The duo met at a chemistry read for their respective roles in Spider-Man back in 2016. Despite working together on films and press tours, they purposefully keep their romance mostly private.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle in a September 2023 interview. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

It’s still TBD what Zendaya will choose to share about the meaning behind her Golden Globes ring, but fans are convinced it’s a sign of an engagement.