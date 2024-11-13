Zendaya and Tom Holland’s love story is proof that dating a co-worker isn’t always a bad idea. The two first met in 2016 while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming, but they didn’t get together right away. It wasn’t until September 2021 that they became Instagram official, when Holland posted a sweet birthday tribute to Zendaya, calling her, “my MJ.” Since then, they’ve continued to work together on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Plus, a fourth installment of the series is in the works *and* the duo is also appearing in an upcoming Christopher Nolan project, per Deadline.

During a November interview with Vanity Fair, Zendaya opened up about working with her boyfriend. And according to her, it’s not at all “weird” to be acting alongside him. “It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything,” Zendaya told the outlet.

“You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside,” Zendaya continued. “I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.”

The couple’s ease onscreen shouldn’t come as a surprise considering how the two of them met. “[Working together] feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read,” Zendaya added.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Previously, Zendaya has touched on what it’s like to lean on Holland, especially as she takes on emotionally complicated characters in projects like Euphoria. “I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”

Holland has also opened up about their relationship. He told the Associated Press in December 2021 that their relationship was a source of comfort for him, especially because they’re both in the same field. He explained how Zendaya helped support him, “The biggest way is just companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same times, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us.”