Romance has been treading on a thin line this summer. Some of Hollywood’s most unsuspecting, private, and slightly controversial duos have called it quits, leaving many to wonder what’s brewing in the air this season. Fortunately, there have been several couples that’s outstood this chaotic breakup period, such as Zendaya and Tom Holland. Their relationship rides the ‘friends-to-lovers’ pipeline that’s had social media (ahem, BookTok) in a chokehold for years. And for that, fans can tip their hats to Marvel.

Ever since Zendaya and Tom starred in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their chemistry has been through the roof. After four years of sweet moments on the red carpet and press interviews, the two unintentionally hard launched their relationship in 2021. Since then, the two have largely maintained their privacy. Even with that discreet approach, that hasn’t stopped their romance from being marred with marriage and pregnancy rumors.

Here’s a full breakdown of their relationship, from their flirtatious Spider-Man promotional run to engagement rumors.

March 2016: Zendaya & Tom Officially Enter The MCU Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Let’s give another round of applause to Marvel. In March 2016, Zendaya was cast as MJ — also known as Mary Jane Watson — in the rebooted Spider-Man franchise. Meanwhile, Holland reportedly landed his role as Peter Parker in 2015 and debuted his web-slinging powers that following year. Months after filming wrapped up, the two stars showed off their chemistry several times. They were all smiles while attending Comic Con in July 2016, as seen above. That same month, Tom posted a sweet photo of him and Zendaya enjoying the summer weather on Instagram. Four months later, Zendaya praised Tom while sharing their Hollywood Reporter cover. “Amidst all the chaos and sadness, this one good thing did happen to me today. Honored to share it with the very best Spider-Man himself,” she wrote on Instagram.

June 2017: Zendaya & Tom Begin The Cutest Press Tour Run Ever Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before the film was released in July 2017, the two served up major co-star goals on the Spider-Man press tour. Whether on the blue carpet, in interviews, or as surprise guests on TV (ahem, their joint appearance on Lip Sync Battle in May of that year), it’s clear their friendship was meant to be.

July 2017: Zendaya & Tom Playfully Deny Dating Rumors Their infectious friendship hit a new peak. In an interview with People that year, Holland marveled (no pun intended) over his connection with Zendaya. “We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” he said at the time, adding he learned how to handle fame from Zendaya. “I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.” BRB, currently sobbing. It wasn’t long until dating rumors began to follow them. The duo became aware of them, and they denied the speculations in a lighthearted way. That same month, Tom and Zendaya responded to a now-deleted tweet that suggested they “went on vacation together.” Tom joked, “Does the [Spider-man] press tour count?”

2019: Zendaya Reportedly Starts Dating Jacob Elordi FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images There’s no better way to shut down romance rumors than to date other people. In 2019, Zendaya started her stint as the memorable Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. She also reportedly began dating her costar Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the series. According to People, the two were “cozy” at the American Australian Arts Awards dinner in January 2020. That following month, they were seen kissing during an outing in New York City. After a few more public PDAs and a couple of trips, the duo quietly called it quits in 2020. In September of that year, Elordi began dating Kaia Gerber.

July 2020: Tom Reportedly Starts Dating Nadia Parkes Tom also bypassed the rumored Zendaya romance. In July 2020, the actor hard-launched his relationship with British actress Nadia Parkes on Instagram. According to the Daily Mail, the two reportedly quarantined together during the early days of the pandemic. It’s not exactly clear when the couple split; however, this next moment in the timeline ensured that Tom had moved on.

July 2021: Zendaya & Tom Were Spotted Kissing It was the kiss seen around the world. Well, Hollywood., at least. That summer, the costars were photographed having a PDA-filled moment in Los Angeles, reigniting those dating rumors from the early days of their friendship.

August 2021: Zendaya & Tom Attend A Friend’s Wedding Together While the rumored couple remained tight-lipped about their romance, that didn’t stop them from publicly hanging out. The following month after their kiss, Zendaya and Tom attended a friend’s wedding together.

September 2021: The Rumored Couple Seemingly Make Their Relationship IG Official After two months of silence, Tom seemingly hard-launched his relationship with Zendaya on Instagram. It’s a rather touching approach, as he first debuted their friendship on the platform. On Sept. 1, Tom shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of him and Zendaya for her 25th birthday. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up,” he wrote on the post, which features the then-birthday girl taking a photo of him in the mirror. My heart.

December 2021: Zendaya & Tom Reunite For Another Memorable Press Run Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Similar to their 2017 press run, their excursion for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was just as iconic. The two were seen photographed together on many occasions, including when Zendaya wore her custom spider dress. Though MJ isn’t a glam girl, her Marvel character would certainly approve of this look.

June 2022: Zendaya Wishes Tom A Happy Birthday On Instagram View on Instagram If their carpet interactions don’t warm your heart, then their rare Instagram shoutouts will do the trick. On June 1, Zendaya honored Tom’s birthday with a sweet post. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," she wrote, featuring a photo of her and Tom embracing one another. S’cute! That same month, the couple also endured some pregnancy rumors. According to The Cut, the pregnancy rumor started after a TikTok of an ultrasound that was photoshopped on Zendaya’s Instagram went viral. The singer-actor shut down the speculation on her Instagram Stories. “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," she wrote. “Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly.”